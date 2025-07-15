Diljit Dosanjh’s latest release, Sardaar Ji 3, has been unstoppable in the overseas market. Released amid good buzz, the film is living up to its hype and once again, during the third weekend, it entered the acceleration mode. As a result, it has gone much beyond the 50 crore mark at the box office and emerged as a success story. And with the theatrical release in India, it might get a chance to create history. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Amid the ongoing tense relations between India and Pakistan, following the Pahalgam terror attack, the horror-comedy film found itself in a big controversy as it featured Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in a key role. Due to her casting, the film faced a ban in India but it released successfully in the overseas market on June 27.

Sardaar Ji 3 earns over 50 crore gross at the box office in 17 days!

Riding high on the franchise value and favorable word-of-mouth, Sardaar Ji 3 raked in superb numbers in the overseas market. It is doing fantastic business in international territories, with Canada and Pakistan taking the lead. As a result, it has amassed 55 crore+ gross collection at the box office after the third weekend (17 days).

Sardaar Ji 2 can create history if the ban in India is lifted

Considering the positive trend, Sardaar Ji 3 is expected to stay in theatres for some more days and fetch solid numbers. However, it won’t be able to hit the 100 crore mark. To enter the 100 crore club, the film will need backing from India. If the ban is lifted in India, the Diljit Dosanjh starrer might even create history at the worldwide box office.

For those who don’t know, Jatt & Juliet 3 is the highest-grossing Indian Punjabi film at the worldwide box office, with a collection of 102.63 crore gross. Compared with Diljit’s latest release, the difference between the two is 47.63 crores. During the ongoing overseas run, the film will cover some distance, and if it gets a green signal for the domestic release, it definitely has a chance of beating Jatt & Juliet 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: 3BHK Box Office Collection Day 11: 2.28 Crores Away From Siddharth’s 2nd Highest-Grossing Film Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News