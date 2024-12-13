Hania Aamir is not only one of the most bankable and popular actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry but is also hailed as Pakistan’s ‘Dimple Queen’ thanks to her charming looks and soft features. She recently went viral on social media after getting a cute shoutout from Diljit Dosanjh at the latter’s concert. Here is taking a look at her journey in Lollywood and her net worth.

Hania Aamir’s Journey In The Pakistani Entertainment Industry

Hania Aamir made her debut with the comedy film Janaan. She was discovered by the makers of the film through her Dubsmash videos. She made her debut in the Pakistani TV industry with the show Titli which was followed by a stint on the show Anaa. Aamir then featured in movies like Na Maloom Afrad 2, Parwaz Hai Junoon and Ishqiya. However, the TV shows Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha and Mere Humsafar catapulted her into a household name.

The actress is currently winning hearts on the show Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. Fans love her performance as Sharjeena Musafa Ahmed. Not only this but fans also love her chemistry with her co-star Fahad Mustafa.

Hania Aamir’s Net Worth

Hania Aamir is the owner of some luxury cars that include Audi Q7, Audi A4 and Honda Civic. She is also the face of some high-profile cosmetic and skincare brands including the Pakistan Super League. According to Siasat, Hania was charging around 3 lakhs per episode for Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha. However, after the success of the show and her other projects, she hiked her fee. She charges 4 lakhs for her show Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. The actress enjoys around 1.29 million subscribers on her YouTube channel while her Instagram follower count is 16.6 million.

According to Lifestyle Asia, Hania Aamir’s net worth as of 2024 is around 42 crores. Her net worth constitutes her income from her TV shows, movies, brand endorsements and her YouTube channel. On the work front, she will also be seen in the TV series Lo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo which will reportedly stream on Netflix.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Rohit Shetty Net Worth: Singham Again Director’s Mind-Boggling 300 Crore+ Assets Will Make You Go ‘Aata Maajhi Satakli’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News