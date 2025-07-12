Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning has lost momentum at the box office due to severe competition. It is also losing theaters, making room for the new movies, feeling the pressure of the other tentpole releases, and is on track to beat one domestically. Mission: Impossible 8 eyes the box office collection of Captain America: Brave New World in North America to become the fifth highest-grossing film of the year. Keep scrolling for more.

MI 8 is going to be a financial failure like its predecessor, Dead Reckoning, due to the mammoth production cost. Tom Cruise’s film is among the top ten highest-grossing films of the year worldwide, but the dynamics will change with more tentpole movies in the upcoming months this year. However, the box office result does not mean anything to Tom Cruise fans, as these MI movies are an emotion to them, and they are quite upset about it coming to an end.

Mission: Impossible 8 is on track to cross $200 million mark at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning collected just $270K across 1,545 theaters across North America this Thursday. After 49 days, the movie has collected $192.55 million at the North American box office. It is the sixth highest-grossing film of the year at the domestic box office and is around $8 million away from hitting the $200 million milestone.

Can it beat Captain America 4 & become the 5th highest-grossing film of the year domestically?

Captain America 4, aka Captain America: Brave New World, was released in February this year, and it collected $200.5 million at the domestic box office during its run, becoming the 5th highest-grossing film of 2025 domestically. Now, Mission: Impossible 8 is around $8 million away from surpassing the MCU movie, and it might be able to surpass the domestic haul of Captain America 4 during this weekend or in the upcoming week. However, MI 8 will not be the 5th highest-grossing film of 2025 as Jurassic World Rebirth is all set to grab that position this weekend. MI 8 will not achieve this feat again.

Worldwide collection update

Mission: Impossible 8 surpassed Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’s global haul a few days back and aims to beat Rogue Nation next. Tom Cruise‘s movie collected $386.82 million overseas, and adding that to the $192.5 million domestic gross, the worldwide collection has hit $579.38 million cume. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released on May 23.

Box Office Summary

North America – $192.5 million

International – $386.8 million

Worldwide – $579.3 million

