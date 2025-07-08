The Marvel Cinematic Universe has built a reputation not only on world-building and star-studded casts but also on its near-unmatched box office dominance. Over the years, phases have come and gone, each ushering in new stories, heroes, and cultural moments that contributed to Marvel’s financial stronghold. Even when the quality of storytelling sparked debate, the numbers spoke for themselves, until recently.

While Phase 4 weathered the post-pandemic market with some success, Phase 5 had higher budgets, more established characters, and a presumed fan following. Yet it stumbled, both critically and commercially. From overambitious sequels to failed franchise-starters, this phase delivered the most flops in the MCU’s 16-year history. And the final blow? Even with Thunderbolts releasing theatrically, Phase 5 closed at $3.66 billion, lower than the $3.81 billion that Marvel made with its first six movies back in 2008–2012.

Phase Five Failed to Outperform Even Marvel Phase One

As per The Numbers, the worldwide gross of MCU Phase Five is $3.6 billion, which stands as the lowest for any MCU Phase, even lower than Phase One.

Here’s how each of the six films from Phase 5 performed at the global box office:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) – $476M worldwide

Despite launching the multiversal saga and introducing Kang, the film fizzled at the box office and was critically panned. The film ultimately ended as one of the weakest performing “kickoff” films of any MCU phase.

2. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) – $845M worldwide

One of the two commercial and critical success of Phase 5. James Gunn’s swan song delivered fan service, emotion, and scale, holding up the phase almost single-handedly. The movie acted as a perfect send-off for an equally beautiful trilogy, and did well with the numbers as well!

3. The Marvels (2023) – $200M worldwide

The lowest-grossing MCU film of all time. Hurt by franchise fatigue, weak marketing, and poor reception, this was the phase’s biggest flop. Coupled with the fact that it was one of the most expensive superhero films ever, The Marvels was a complete disaster financially.

4. Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) – $1.338 B worldwide

A multiversal crossover packed with nostalgia and R-rated chaos. The film lifted Phase 5 in its final stretch and became its only movie to gross a billion dollars worldwide. It also went on to become the highest grossing R-Rated movie ever.

5. Captain America: Brave New World (2025) – $413M worldwide

Despite featuring a legacy character, the film struggled to match its predecessors’ numbers. Mixed reactions and low overseas traction didn’t help. However, the film did a great job setting up Sam Wilson as the next leader of the Avengers.

6. Thunderbolts (2025) – $381M worldwide

Featuring an ensemble of anti-heroes, Thunderbolts wrapped up Phase 5. The film got huge praise from fans and critics alike, but that couldn’t translate to the box office, as the movie finished as one of the most underperforming films for the MCU.

Marvel Phase 5 had the biggest budgets, the most sequels, and zero breakout hits outside Guardians and Deadpool. With four of its six films underperforming, and the entire phase failing to match even the foundational Phase One, the box office slump is undeniable. The total box office gross for the phase was lower than even Phase One, which stands at approximately $3.8 billion. Now, Phase Five, a much more mature and resource-heavy chapter, has only generated a little over $3.6 billion across its released projects.

MCU Phases Box Office Summary

From Highest to Lowest: Here’s the Worldwide Box Office Collection of All Marvel Cinematic Universe Phases –

Phase Three – $13.5 Billion (11 Movies) Phase Four – $5.71 Billion (7 Movies) Phase Two – $5.27 Billion (6 Movies) Phase One – $3.81 Billion (6 Movies) Phase Five – $3.66 Billion (6 Movies)

