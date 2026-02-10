Follow the financial journey of Malayalam movies—from screen to stats. Welcome to Koimoi’s Mollywood box office verdict page for 2026, where we break down the earnings, collections, and verdicts of every major Malayalam film. Whether you’re tracking a slow-burning hit or a high-earning family drama, this is where you’ll find the numbers that define success.
This page covers Malayalam films released in 2024 and 2026, offering a focused view of box office performance, business trends, and movie profits. Verdicts like Hit, Flop, Super-Hit, and Super Duper Hit are paired with insights into production budgets, helping you understand the true performance of Mollywood’s latest releases.
Last updated: February 10, 2026
|Release Year
|Movie Name
|Worldwide Total
(INR Cr)
|India Total
(INR Cr)
|Opening Day
(INR Cr)
|Opening Week
(INR Cr)
|Verdict
|2026
|Ashakal Aayiram
|2.46*
|2.09*
|0.46
|2.09*
|2026
|Valathu Vasathe Kallan
|6.26*
|5.31*
|1.1
|4.8
|2026
|Prakambanam
|10.17*
|8.62*
|0.38
|5.55
|HIT
|2026
|Baby Girl
|4.81*
|4.08*
|0.75
|3.65
|2026
|Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies
|33.31*
|15.86*
|3.4
|13.83 (8-day)
|2026
|Pennu Case
|1.96
|1.45
|0.3
|1.09 (6-day)
|2025
|Sarvam Maya
|151.27
|76.84
|3.35
|35.1 (8-day)
|PLUS
|2025
|Bha Bha Ba
|45.92
|23.58
|6.7
|20.85 (8-day)
|LOSING
|2025
|Kalamkaval
|81.99
|37.07
|5
|26.3
|PLUS
|2025
|Vilaayath Budha
|8.71
|5.18
|1.7
|4.6
|FLOP
|2025
|Eko
|46.91
|24.42
|0.8
|11.65
|SUPER HIT
|2025
|Dies Irae
|82.19
|41.35
|4.7
|26.45
|PLUS
|2025
|The Pet Detective
|17.19
|9.91
|0.39
|5.65 (8-day)
|PLUS
|2025
|Mirage
|6.27
|5.32
|1
|4.22
|FLOP
|2025
|Hridayapoorvam
|76.61
|40.14
|3.25
|20 (8-day)
|PLUS
|2025
|Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra
|305.17
|157.01
|2.7
|53.95 (8-day)
|SUPER DUPER HIT
|2025
|Sahasam
|2.58
|2.19
|0.22
|1.29
|FLOP
|2025
|Sumathi Valavu
|23.28
|16
|1.16
|8.25
|PLUS
|2025
|Janaki V vs State Of Kerala
|6.49
|5.5
|1.10
|4.92
|FLOP
|2025
|Dheeran
|2.57
|2.19
|0.15
|1.13
|FLOP
|2025
|Ronth
|9.80
|6.57
|0.67
|3.73
|PLUS
|2025
|Vyasana Sametham Bandhu Mithradhikal
|15.95
|13.52
|0.71
|7.11
|PLUS
|2025
|Narivetta
|31.85
|18.39
|1.75
|9.87
|PLUS
|2025
|Prince And Family
|26.75
|17.06
|0.90
|8.09
|PLUS
|2025
|Sarkeet
|2.87
|2.44
|0.37
|2.07 (8-day)
|FLOP
|2025
|Thudarum
|237.76
|122.00
|5.30
|51.55
|SUPER DUPER HIT
|2025
|Bazooka
|27.34
|13.86
|3.20
|12.09 (8-day)
|FLOP
|2025
|Maranamass
|22.13
|18.77
|1.00
|11.53 (8-day)
|HIT
|2025
|Alappuzha Gymkhana
|72.21
|44.25
|2.75
|23.73 (8-day)
|SUPER HIT
|2025
|L2: Empuraan
|268.23
|106.77
|21.00
|88.26 (8-day)
|LOSING
|2025
|Ouseppinte Osyathu
|1.46
|1.24
|0.14
|0.87
|FLOP
|2025
|Get-Set Baby
|4.54
|3.85
|0.29
|1.91
|FLOP
|2025
|Officer on Duty
|55.08
|31.64
|1.25
|15.13 (8-day)
|SUPER HIT
|2025
|Bromance
|15.10
|8.52
|0.85
|5.66
|SUPER HIT
|2025
|Painkili
|4.21
|3.57
|0.70
|2.86
|FLOP
|2025
|Daveed
|6.15
|5.22
|0.90
|4.39
|PLUS
|2025
|Oru Jaathi Jathakam
|8.31
|7.05
|0.45
|3.70
|PLUS
|2025
|Ponman
|11.97
|10.15
|0.75
|5.70 (8-day)
|SUPER HIT
|2025
|Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse
|19.96
|9.29
|1.75
|7.87 (8-day)
|FLOP
|2025
|Pravinkoodu Shappu
|7.03
|5.96
|1.50
|5.69
|LOSING
|2025
|Ennu Swantham Punyalan
|2.73
|2.32
|0.35
|1.70
|FLOP
|2025
|Rekhachithram
|56.88
|26.6
|1.90
|17.23 (8-day)
|SUPER HIT
|2025
|Identity
|17.24
|10.29
|1.80
|8.35 (8-day)
|LOSING
|2024
|Barroz
|17.48
|11.00
|3.40
|10.15 (9-day)
|FLOP
|2024
|Marco
|106.16
|62.00
|4.30
|27.60
|HIT
|2024
|Rifle Club
|27.71
|15.65
|1.15
|9.04 (8-day)
|PLUS
|2024
|Sookshmadarshini
|56.11
|28.70
|1.55
|14.09
|HIT
|2024
|I Am Kathalan
|5.29
|4.49
|0.80
|4.15 (8-day)
|LOSING
|2024
|Pani
|33.89
|19.40
|1.00
|12.25 (8-day)
|PLUS
|2024
|Bougainvillea
|36.77
|17.18
|3.30
|14.40 (8-day)
|LOSING
|2024
|Kishkindha Kaandam
|76.52
|41.55
|0.45
|14.15 (8-day)
|SUPER HIT
|2024
|ARM
|107.77
|64.00
|3.00
|28.35 (8-day)
|HIT
|2024
|Vaazha - Biopic Of A Billion Boys
|37.68
|23.46
|1.40
|10.85 (8-day)
|SUPER HIT
|2024
|Nunakkuzhi
|19.91
|10.10
|1.65
|7.15 (8-day)
|AVERAGE
|2024
|Thalavan
|25.55
|15.30
|0.60
|5.90
|HIT
|2024
|Turbo
|72.55
|34.37
|6.25
|25.10 (8-day)
|LOSING
|2024
|Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil
|90.43
|47.83
|3.80
|28.69 (8-day)
|PLUS
|2024
|Malayalee From India
|18.74
|10.80
|2.90
|9.58
|FLOP
|2024
|Pavi Caretaker
|8.37
|7.10
|1.05
|5.39
|LOSING
|2024
|Aavesham
|156.48
|85.16
|3.65
|30.30
|PLUS
|2024
|Varshangalkku Shesham
|82.44
|38.94
|2.80
|22.00
|PLUS
|2024
|The Goat Life (Aadujeevitham)
|160.08
|85.24
|7.50
|47.00 (8-day)
|PLUS
|2024
|Anchakkallakokkan
|3.30
|2.80
|0.20
|1.67
|FLOP
|2024
|Manjummel Boys
|241.56
|142.00
|3.40
|26.40 (8-day)
|SUPER DUPER HIT
|2024
|Bramayugam
|58.96
|27.00
|3.10
|17.95 (8-day)
|PLUS
|2024
|Anweshippin Kandethum
|15.92
|9.00
|1.30
|6.50
|PLUS
|2024
|Premalu
|132.79
|76.10
|0.92
|12.80
|SUPER HIT
|2024
|Malaikottai Vaaliban
|29.83
|14.10
|5.65
|12.89
|FLOP
|2024
|Abraham Ozler
|42.00
|21.00
|2.85
|14.50
|HIT
Super Duper Hit: Film that earns 200% of returns along with 100 crores+ collection
Super-Hit: A film that more than doubles the investment by an additional 50%
Hit: A film that doubles the investment
Plus: A film that recovers investment & yields some profit
Average: Film that only recovers its investment
Losing: A film that does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it
Flop: Film that loses 50% or more of its investment
* denotes that the film is still running in theatres
Explore how films are performing across industries on our Box Office Verdict pages below.
- Bollywood Box Office Collection & Verdicts
- Tollywood Box Office Collection & Verdicts
- Kollywood Box Office Collection & Verdicts
- Sandalwood Box Office Collection & Verdicts
(These numbers and verdict are based only on box office earnings, and the returns do not include any other rights’ [OTT, TV, music, or digital] revenues)
(Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi)