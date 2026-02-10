Malayalam Box Office Collection & Verdicts 2025
Follow the financial journey of Malayalam movies—from screen to stats. Welcome to Koimoi’s Mollywood box office verdict page for 2026, where we break down the earnings, collections, and verdicts of every major Malayalam film. Whether you’re tracking a slow-burning hit or a high-earning family drama, this is where you’ll find the numbers that define success.

This page covers Malayalam films released in 2024 and 2026, offering a focused view of box office performance, business trends, and movie profits. Verdicts like Hit, Flop, Super-Hit, and Super Duper Hit are paired with insights into production budgets, helping you understand the true performance of Mollywood’s latest releases.

Last updated: February 10, 2026

Release YearMovie NameWorldwide Total
(INR Cr)		India Total
(INR Cr)		Opening Day
(INR Cr)		Opening Week
(INR Cr)		Verdict
2026Ashakal Aayiram2.46*2.09*0.462.09*
2026Valathu Vasathe Kallan6.26*5.31*1.14.8
2026Prakambanam10.17*8.62*0.385.55HIT
2026Baby Girl4.81*4.08*0.753.65
2026Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies33.31*15.86*3.413.83 (8-day)
2026Pennu Case1.961.450.31.09 (6-day)
2025Sarvam Maya151.2776.843.3535.1 (8-day)PLUS
2025Bha Bha Ba45.9223.586.720.85 (8-day)LOSING
2025Kalamkaval81.9937.07526.3PLUS
2025Vilaayath Budha8.715.181.74.6FLOP
2025Eko46.9124.420.811.65SUPER HIT
2025Dies Irae82.1941.354.726.45PLUS
2025The Pet Detective17.199.910.395.65 (8-day)PLUS
2025Mirage6.275.3214.22FLOP
2025Hridayapoorvam76.6140.143.2520 (8-day)PLUS
2025Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra305.17157.012.753.95 (8-day)SUPER DUPER HIT
2025Sahasam2.582.190.221.29FLOP
2025Sumathi Valavu23.28161.168.25PLUS
2025Janaki V vs State Of Kerala6.495.51.104.92FLOP
2025Dheeran2.572.190.151.13FLOP
2025Ronth9.806.570.673.73PLUS
2025Vyasana Sametham Bandhu Mithradhikal15.9513.520.717.11PLUS
2025Narivetta31.8518.391.759.87PLUS
2025Prince And Family26.7517.060.908.09PLUS
2025Sarkeet2.872.440.372.07 (8-day)FLOP
2025Thudarum237.76122.005.3051.55SUPER DUPER HIT
2025Bazooka27.3413.863.2012.09 (8-day)FLOP
2025Maranamass22.1318.771.0011.53 (8-day)HIT
2025Alappuzha Gymkhana72.2144.252.7523.73 (8-day)SUPER HIT
2025L2: Empuraan268.23106.7721.0088.26 (8-day)LOSING
2025Ouseppinte Osyathu1.461.240.140.87FLOP
2025Get-Set Baby 4.543.850.291.91FLOP
2025Officer on Duty 55.0831.641.2515.13 (8-day)SUPER HIT
2025Bromance15.108.520.855.66SUPER HIT
2025Painkili4.213.570.702.86FLOP
2025Daveed6.155.220.904.39PLUS
2025Oru Jaathi Jathakam8.317.050.453.70PLUS
2025Ponman11.9710.150.755.70 (8-day)SUPER HIT
2025Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse19.969.291.757.87 (8-day)FLOP
2025Pravinkoodu Shappu7.035.961.505.69LOSING
2025Ennu Swantham Punyalan2.732.320.351.70FLOP
2025Rekhachithram56.8826.61.9017.23 (8-day)SUPER HIT
2025Identity17.2410.291.808.35 (8-day)LOSING
2024Barroz17.4811.003.4010.15 (9-day)FLOP
2024Marco106.1662.004.3027.60HIT
2024Rifle Club27.7115.651.159.04 (8-day)PLUS
2024Sookshmadarshini56.1128.701.5514.09HIT
2024I Am Kathalan5.294.490.804.15 (8-day)LOSING
2024Pani33.8919.401.0012.25 (8-day)PLUS
2024Bougainvillea36.7717.183.3014.40 (8-day)LOSING
2024Kishkindha Kaandam76.5241.550.4514.15 (8-day)SUPER HIT
2024ARM107.7764.003.0028.35 (8-day)HIT
2024Vaazha - Biopic Of A Billion Boys37.6823.461.4010.85 (8-day)SUPER HIT
2024Nunakkuzhi19.9110.101.657.15 (8-day)AVERAGE
2024Thalavan25.5515.300.605.90HIT
2024Turbo72.5534.376.2525.10 (8-day)LOSING
2024Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil90.4347.833.8028.69 (8-day)PLUS
2024Malayalee From India18.7410.802.909.58FLOP
2024Pavi Caretaker8.377.101.055.39LOSING
2024Aavesham156.4885.163.6530.30PLUS
2024Varshangalkku Shesham82.4438.942.8022.00PLUS
2024The Goat Life (Aadujeevitham)160.0885.247.5047.00 (8-day)PLUS
2024Anchakkallakokkan3.302.800.201.67FLOP
2024Manjummel Boys241.56142.003.4026.40 (8-day)SUPER DUPER HIT
2024Bramayugam58.9627.003.1017.95 (8-day)PLUS
2024Anweshippin Kandethum15.929.001.306.50PLUS
2024Premalu132.7976.100.9212.80SUPER HIT
2024Malaikottai Vaaliban29.8314.105.6512.89FLOP
2024Abraham Ozler42.0021.002.8514.50HIT

Super Duper Hit: Film that earns 200% of returns along with 100 crores+ collection

Super-Hit: A film that more than doubles the investment by an additional 50%

Hit: A film that doubles the investment

Plus: A film that recovers investment & yields some profit

Average: Film that only recovers its investment

Losing: A film that does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it

Flop: Film that loses 50% or more of its investment

* denotes that the film is still running in theatres

(These numbers and verdict are based only on box office earnings, and the returns do not include any other rights’ [OTT, TV, music, or digital] revenues)

(Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi)

