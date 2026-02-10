Follow the financial journey of Malayalam movies—from screen to stats. Welcome to Koimoi’s Mollywood box office verdict page for 2026, where we break down the earnings, collections, and verdicts of every major Malayalam film. Whether you’re tracking a slow-burning hit or a high-earning family drama, this is where you’ll find the numbers that define success.

This page covers Malayalam films released in 2024 and 2026, offering a focused view of box office performance, business trends, and movie profits. Verdicts like Hit, Flop, Super-Hit, and Super Duper Hit are paired with insights into production budgets, helping you understand the true performance of Mollywood’s latest releases.

Last updated: February 10, 2026

Release Year Movie Name Worldwide Total

(INR Cr) India Total

(INR Cr) Opening Day

(INR Cr) Opening Week

(INR Cr) Verdict 2026 Ashakal Aayiram 2.46* 2.09* 0.46 2.09* 2026 Valathu Vasathe Kallan 6.26* 5.31* 1.1 4.8 2026 Prakambanam 10.17* 8.62* 0.38 5.55 HIT 2026 Baby Girl 4.81* 4.08* 0.75 3.65 2026 Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies 33.31* 15.86* 3.4 13.83 (8-day) 2026 Pennu Case 1.96 1.45 0.3 1.09 (6-day) 2025 Sarvam Maya 151.27 76.84 3.35 35.1 (8-day) PLUS 2025 Bha Bha Ba 45.92 23.58 6.7 20.85 (8-day) LOSING 2025 Kalamkaval 81.99 37.07 5 26.3 PLUS 2025 Vilaayath Budha 8.71 5.18 1.7 4.6 FLOP 2025 Eko 46.91 24.42 0.8 11.65 SUPER HIT 2025 Dies Irae 82.19 41.35 4.7 26.45 PLUS 2025 The Pet Detective 17.19 9.91 0.39 5.65 (8-day) PLUS 2025 Mirage 6.27 5.32 1 4.22 FLOP 2025 Hridayapoorvam 76.61 40.14 3.25 20 (8-day) PLUS 2025 Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra 305.17 157.01 2.7 53.95 (8-day) SUPER DUPER HIT 2025 Sahasam 2.58 2.19 0.22 1.29 FLOP 2025 Sumathi Valavu 23.28 16 1.16 8.25 PLUS 2025 Janaki V vs State Of Kerala 6.49 5.5 1.10 4.92 FLOP 2025 Dheeran 2.57 2.19 0.15 1.13 FLOP 2025 Ronth 9.80 6.57 0.67 3.73 PLUS 2025 Vyasana Sametham Bandhu Mithradhikal 15.95 13.52 0.71 7.11 PLUS 2025 Narivetta 31.85 18.39 1.75 9.87 PLUS 2025 Prince And Family 26.75 17.06 0.90 8.09 PLUS 2025 Sarkeet 2.87 2.44 0.37 2.07 (8-day) FLOP 2025 Thudarum 237.76 122.00 5.30 51.55 SUPER DUPER HIT 2025 Bazooka 27.34 13.86 3.20 12.09 (8-day) FLOP 2025 Maranamass 22.13 18.77 1.00 11.53 (8-day) HIT 2025 Alappuzha Gymkhana 72.21 44.25 2.75 23.73 (8-day) SUPER HIT 2025 L2: Empuraan 268.23 106.77 21.00 88.26 (8-day) LOSING 2025 Ouseppinte Osyathu 1.46 1.24 0.14 0.87 FLOP 2025 Get-Set Baby 4.54 3.85 0.29 1.91 FLOP 2025 Officer on Duty 55.08 31.64 1.25 15.13 (8-day) SUPER HIT 2025 Bromance 15.10 8.52 0.85 5.66 SUPER HIT 2025 Painkili 4.21 3.57 0.70 2.86 FLOP 2025 Daveed 6.15 5.22 0.90 4.39 PLUS 2025 Oru Jaathi Jathakam 8.31 7.05 0.45 3.70 PLUS 2025 Ponman 11.97 10.15 0.75 5.70 (8-day) SUPER HIT 2025 Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse 19.96 9.29 1.75 7.87 (8-day) FLOP 2025 Pravinkoodu Shappu 7.03 5.96 1.50 5.69 LOSING 2025 Ennu Swantham Punyalan 2.73 2.32 0.35 1.70 FLOP 2025 Rekhachithram 56.88 26.6 1.90 17.23 (8-day) SUPER HIT 2025 Identity 17.24 10.29 1.80 8.35 (8-day) LOSING 2024 Barroz 17.48 11.00 3.40 10.15 (9-day) FLOP 2024 Marco 106.16 62.00 4.30 27.60 HIT 2024 Rifle Club 27.71 15.65 1.15 9.04 (8-day) PLUS 2024 Sookshmadarshini 56.11 28.70 1.55 14.09 HIT 2024 I Am Kathalan 5.29 4.49 0.80 4.15 (8-day) LOSING 2024 Pani 33.89 19.40 1.00 12.25 (8-day) PLUS 2024 Bougainvillea 36.77 17.18 3.30 14.40 (8-day) LOSING 2024 Kishkindha Kaandam 76.52 41.55 0.45 14.15 (8-day) SUPER HIT 2024 ARM 107.77 64.00 3.00 28.35 (8-day) HIT 2024 Vaazha - Biopic Of A Billion Boys 37.68 23.46 1.40 10.85 (8-day) SUPER HIT 2024 Nunakkuzhi 19.91 10.10 1.65 7.15 (8-day) AVERAGE 2024 Thalavan 25.55 15.30 0.60 5.90 HIT 2024 Turbo 72.55 34.37 6.25 25.10 (8-day) LOSING 2024 Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil 90.43 47.83 3.80 28.69 (8-day) PLUS 2024 Malayalee From India 18.74 10.80 2.90 9.58 FLOP 2024 Pavi Caretaker 8.37 7.10 1.05 5.39 LOSING 2024 Aavesham 156.48 85.16 3.65 30.30 PLUS 2024 Varshangalkku Shesham 82.44 38.94 2.80 22.00 PLUS 2024 The Goat Life (Aadujeevitham) 160.08 85.24 7.50 47.00 (8-day) PLUS 2024 Anchakkallakokkan 3.30 2.80 0.20 1.67 FLOP 2024 Manjummel Boys 241.56 142.00 3.40 26.40 (8-day) SUPER DUPER HIT 2024 Bramayugam 58.96 27.00 3.10 17.95 (8-day) PLUS 2024 Anweshippin Kandethum 15.92 9.00 1.30 6.50 PLUS 2024 Premalu 132.79 76.10 0.92 12.80 SUPER HIT 2024 Malaikottai Vaaliban 29.83 14.10 5.65 12.89 FLOP 2024 Abraham Ozler 42.00 21.00 2.85 14.50 HIT

Super Duper Hit: Film that earns 200% of returns along with 100 crores+ collection

Super-Hit: A film that more than doubles the investment by an additional 50%

Hit: A film that doubles the investment

Plus: A film that recovers investment & yields some profit

Average: Film that only recovers its investment

Losing: A film that does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it

Flop: Film that loses 50% or more of its investment

* denotes that the film is still running in theatres

Explore how films are performing across industries on our Box Office Verdict pages below.

(These numbers and verdict are based only on box office earnings, and the returns do not include any other rights’ [OTT, TV, music, or digital] revenues)

(Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi)