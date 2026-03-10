O’Romeo marks the fourth collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and director Vishal Bhardwaj. The romantic action thriller has crossed 80 crore at the Indian box office. But where does it stand compared to their other releases? Scroll below for a detailed report!

How much has O’Romeo earned in 25 days in India?

There is no new release at the ticket windows. However, Bollywood is only talking about Dhurandhar 2, which is witnessing a thunderous trend in its paid previews. The focus has shifted entirely, as cine-goers eagerly await Eid 2026. According to estimates, O’Romeo earned 33 lakh on day 25. It saw a 34% decline compared to last Friday.

The net earnings in India have come to 80.90 crore*. Tripii Dimri co-starrer is reported to be made on a big budget of 150 crore. Only 62% of the estimated investments have been recovered so far. With only about a week left until Dhurandhar 2‘s arrival, entering the safe zone is impossible.