Vishal Bhardwaj’s romantic action thriller O’Romeo is inches away from surpassing the lifetime of Mardaani 3 and emerging as the 2nd highest-grosser of 2026 in Bollywood. The Valentine’s Day release has kick-started its record-breaking spree, as it has also emerged as Shahid Kapoor’s 7th highest-grossing film in India. Scroll below for the day 5 collection!

How much has O’Romeo earned in India?

The official figures are out, and O’Romeo added 5.90 crore to the kitty on day 5. It saw a 15.68% growth in collection, compared to 5.10 crore garnered on the first Monday. The Valentine’s Day release is the go-to choice of the audience, despite competition from Border 2, Mardaani 3, and other releases. It is to be seen whether it retains its position, even after the arrival of Do Deewane Seher Mein.

After 5 days, the total collection at the domestic box office stands at 45.51 crore net. With a stable Wednesday, Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer could clock a half-century in India today. Fingers crossed! Including GST, its gross total has reached 53.70 crore.

Check out the detailed day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Day 1: 9.01 crore

Day 2: 14.50 crore

Day 3: 11 crore

Day 4: 5.10 crore

Day 5: 5.90 crore

Total: 45.51 crore

Emerges as Shahid Kapoor’s 7th highest-grossing film in India!

On Monday, O’Romeo had surpassed Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Phata Poster Nikla Hero to enter Shahid Kapoor’s top 10 grossers in India. Now, within the next 24 hours, it has also crossed Kaminey to take over the 7th spot.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Shahid Kapoor‘s career at the box office (India net collection)

Padmaavat: 300.26 crore Kabir Singh: 278.24 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crore R…Rajkumar: 65.9 crore Udta Punjab: 59.6 crore Haider: 58.3 crore O’Romeo: 45.51 crore Kaminey: 41.3 crore Phata Poster Nikla Hero: 37.8 crore Batti Gul Meter Chalu: 37.2 crore

O’Romeo Box Office Day 5 Summary

India net: 45.51 crore

India gross: 53.70 crore

