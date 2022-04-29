Bollywood celebs have never shied away from making tongue-in-cheek remarks about their contemporises in the industry. Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others these stars have often made headlines for their controversial comments most of which are made on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan.

Advertisement

Time and again celebs, those who have appeared on Koffee With Karan’s different seasons have made grabbed everyone’s attention with their honest confession.

Advertisement

Let us tell you about the time when Ranveer Singh had called himself better than Shahid Kapoor and made a comment about his film Kaminey. Ranveer, who had appeared on Koffee With Karan in 2011 with his Band Baajaa Baraat co-star and then-rumoured girlfriend Anushka Sharma, was asked about ‘one film of your contemporaries that you think you could have done a better job in.’

Replying to KJo Ranveer’s first asked if Shahid Kapoor is counted as a contemporary, when Karan nodded in agreement, he then said that he would have done Kaminey better. To reconfirm the same, when KJo asked him again, “You thought you’d do better than him?” he stood by his statements.

Later when Shahid Kapoor appeared on the show with Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar didn’t wait to ask about his reaction to Ranveer Singh’s comment. As witnessed, Shahid who first misheard the name said, “Ranbir. Yeah, Ranbir could maybe do it better. It’s possible.” But when KJo corrected him and said that not Ranbir but he was talking about Ranveer, the Haider actor said, “Ranveer? No, I don’t agree with him.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has a couple of interesting projects lined up for him. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar and is busy shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt in Delhi. Shahid Kapoor’s latest film Jersey recently hit the theatres and seems to be not performing so well at the box office.

Must Read: Netizens Hilariously Troll Disha Patani For Her Tiniest Bag: “Tiger Shroff Be Like ‘Chotti Bachi Ho Kya?’”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube