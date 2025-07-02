The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, the second installment of Amazon Prime Video’s action thriller series The Terminal List (2022), is set to premiere on August 27, 2025. While the original series starred Chris Pratt in the lead role, the upcoming chapter shifts focus to the character of Ben Edwards, portrayed by Taylor Kitsch. Now the question is: Is Dark Wolf a sequel or a prequel? And will Chris Pratt return? Read on to find out and don’t miss the teaser at the end.

What Was The Terminal List About?

Based on Jack Carr’s 2018 novel of the same name, the 2022 series follows a determined Navy SEAL Commander James Reece (played by Chris Pratt), who tries to uncover the conspiracy behind the mysterious deaths of his entire platoon.

Using his very particular set of skills, the protagonist goes on a brutal revenge mission to hunt down the culprits. It also features Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, and Jeanne Tripplehorn in supporting roles. The series received a user rating of 7.9/10 on IMDb.

When you’re face to face with danger. #TheTerminalList pic.twitter.com/FizmMFlPso — The Terminal List (@TerminalListPV) August 8, 2022

Is The Terminal List: Dark Wolf A Sequel Or A Prequel?

Co-created by Jack Carr and David DiGilio, Dark Wolf will focus on the origin story of Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch) and his action-packed journey from the Navy SEALs to working as a CIA operative. The series is expected to explore the motivations behind his choices and the circumstances that led him to betray a close friend later in the timeline. So, the eagerly anticipated espionage thriller is a prequel, and this has been confirmed in the teaser as well.

Taylor Kitsch returns as Ben Edwards for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. Stream August 27 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/3ZPzDXj2iB — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) July 1, 2025

Will Chris Pratt Return?

Yes, Chris Pratt’s character appears in the newly released teaser, confirming his return as U.S. Navy SEAL James Reece in the upcoming prequel series. However, it will likely be a supporting role as the main story revolves around Taylor Kitsch’s character.

Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch star in the trailer for #TheTerminalList: Dark Wolf. Streaming August 27 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/Jdp947PEWP — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) July 1, 2025

Terminal List: Dark Wolf: Release Schedule

The first three episodes of the series will premiere on August 27, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. Following the premiere, new episodes will be released weekly until the season finale on September 24, 2025.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Teaser

You can watch the first teaser trailer of Dark Wolf here to get a glimpse at the lead character, the gritty setting, and the intense, action-packed tone of the series. Based on the teaser, Dark Wolf promises to be a thrilling ride for fans of military-based action thrillers, especially those who enjoyed the parent series, The Terminal List.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Did Squid Game Season 3 Have An Alternate Ending? Director Hwang Dong-Hyuk Sheds Light On Gi-Hun’s Arc

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News