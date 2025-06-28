HBO Max has welcomed The Tomorrow War with open arms, giving the sci-fi spectacle a fresh boost years after its original debut. The film, where Chris Pratt’s character is pulled into a future war against aliens, found itself climbing HBO Max’s viewership charts on June 25, landing in the 10th spot. This marks the second surge in interest in a single week, especially across several European countries, helping the movie rack up over 700 points on FlixPatrol this month alone.

Paramount Struggles Lead To Big Streaming Deals

Paramount’s troubles have been dragging on, with the studio often forced to sell big titles to streaming platforms. Movies like Coming 2 America ended up on Prime Video, while Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F went straight to Netflix. According to Collider, Paramount offloaded The Tomorrow War to Prime Video back in 2021 for a massive price, turning it into the most expensive direct-to-streaming release at that time with a budget of around $200 million.

Chris Pratt Anchors The Tomorrow War’s Sci-Fi Thrills

The movie, directed by Chris McKay of The Lego Batman Movie fame, shares a similar premise with Tom Cruise’s Edge of Tomorrow but opened to mixed reactions. Rotten Tomatoes shows a 51% critic score, though audiences were far kinder, giving it a solid 76%.

The Tomorrow War with Chris Pratt is legit. I’m glad I went in blind. Damn good flick. 🤘🤘 pic.twitter.com/dOigWguSBY — Dr Banjo (@soulgroove42) February 22, 2025

Chris Pratt’s steady performance helped the film stay afloat despite the divided reviews. He has remained a reliable box office draw, from voicing The Super Mario Bros. and Garfield to starring in The Terminal List.

Blockbuster Budgets Redefine Streaming Movie Standards

The Tomorrow War’s hefty price tag set the stage for streaming’s race toward mega-budget productions. Soon after, Netflix poured similar amounts into The Gray Man and Red Notice, with each costing around $200 million. The record didn’t stand long, as The Electric State, again featuring Pratt and directed by the Russo brothers, pushed the envelope further with a reported $320 million budget, becoming the most expensive streaming movie yet.

The Tomorrow War Trailer

