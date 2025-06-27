Guy Ritchie is leading the way on Apple TV+ with Fountain of Youth, an adventure-packed ride with John Krasinski and Natalie Portman. It brings an Indiana Jones vibe and is sitting at the very top of the streaming charts.

Right behind sits Sydney Sweeney’s thriller Echo Valley. Julianne Moore joins her in the gripping story. The movie has kept viewers glued to the screen despite lukewarm response, and that’s what helped it secure the second spot among Apple TV+’s hottest titles, per Flixpatrol.

Critics & Audiences’ Reaction To Both Films

Both films have made plenty of noise on the streaming platform, although neither has been a big hit with critics or audiences. Fountain of Youth holds a critic score of 36% and an audience score of 39% on Rotten Tomatoes. Jordan Hoffman of Entertainment Weekly stated, “If you were a 13-year-old in 1990, dropped off at the mall multiplex with Milk Duds money, Fountain of Youth would be a big win.”

On the other hand, Echo Valley has fared a little better, with Rotten Tomatoes ratings resting at 51% from critics and 50% from viewers. David Fear of Rolling Stone described the movie as “overly complicated, ludicrous and unbelievable that you’ll find yourself left with a palm-sized imprint on your face for days afterward.”

The faces of Echo Valley.#EchoValley — Now Streaming pic.twitter.com/f9zYgUYz3d — Apple TV (@AppleTV) June 16, 2025

Guy Ritchie Keeps Busy With MobLand & Other Projects

Guy Ritchie has packed his schedule this year. Along with Fountain of Youth, he directed episodes of MobLand, the crime series featuring Tom Hardy and Pierce Brosnan. The show did well enough to earn a second season. Before all that, Ritchie delivered The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, a WWII film that starred Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson.

That one is streaming on Starz and has seen a fresh wave of viewers lately. Michael Pearce handled directing duties on Echo Valley. The script came from Brad Ingelsby. Pearce first gained attention with Beast in 2017 and followed it up with Encounter, a sci-fi thriller with Riz Ahmed.

Ritchie is not slowing down. His next film, In The Grey, stars Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal. Though it doesn’t have a release date yet, it should be out by the end of this year or early next year. He’s also set to direct a sequel to Road House and is attached to Young Sherlock, which will star Hero Fiennes-Tiffin.

A ‘YOUNG SHERLOCK’ series is moving forward at Prime Video with Guy Ritchie set to direct. Hero Fiennes Tiffin is set to star as a 19-year-old Sherlock. pic.twitter.com/QLbUwA5g2H — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 29, 2024

Right now, Echo Valley and Fountain of Youth are among the most-watched movies on Apple TV+ globally, proving that sometimes popularity doesn’t always match up with reviews.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson’s First Movie Will Surprise You! From Child Star To Global Icon – Her Stunning Transformation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News