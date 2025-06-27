Scarlett Johansson is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, who made her name in the industry with great acting chops and her charming personality. She began her career as a child artist and transitioned beautifully to become a talented and versatile leading actress. She has earned several accolades over the years and has even featured on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list.

According to Time, Johansson has been named among the 100 most influential people in the world in 2021 and 2025. While her films have grossed millions at the box office, making her highest-grossing actresses in the industry, she has also won hearts with her gorgeous looks. She started her journey with Broadway, but do you know what was her debut movie? Scroll ahead.

What Was Scarlett Johansson’s Debut Project?

Even though Scarlett gets recognized for portraying Black Widow the most, the actress kicked off her career as an actress when she was just eight years old. Yes, that’s right. At the young age of eight, Johansson made an appearance in the Off-Broadway production Sophistry alongside Ethan Hawke. A year later, she made her debut in the Hollywood industry with the movie North, directed by Rob Reiner in 1994. She was just nine years old back then, as per Britannica.

In the film, she played Laura Nelson. However, the storyline revolves around North (Elijah Wood), who, after getting ignored by his parents, decides to embark on a journey to find his ideal parents. Unfortunately, whoever the young boy meets shows very little potential. How much the actress earned from the movie is not available, but nonetheless, it was her first project in a film, and that itself deserves a special mention.

scarlett johansson in her first movie; ‘north’ (1994) pic.twitter.com/N0Kmij9awP — best of scarlett (@badpostscar) April 3, 2021

After North, Johansson featured in various other projects like Just Cause (1995). But her breakthrough role in the industry that made her a sensation was Manny & Lo (1996), followed by The Horse Whisperer (1998), in which she played a teenager who faced a disfiguring accident. Soon after that, she was seen in Ghost World (2003), where she portrayed Rebecca’s character, a cynical teen.

With time, Scarlett built an impressive resume and stepped into playing adult roles with much finesse. One of the important movies of her career has been Lost in Translation, in which she played a disillusioned Charlotte, who is a young woman bored with her life and her marriage, and seeks excitement in life. She starts a complicated relationship with a middle-aged man (portrayed by Bill Murray).

Her first big-budget action movie was The Island, in which she featured alongside Ewan McGregor. She continued to explore different genres until she made an appearance in Iron Man 2 as Natasha Romanoff a.k.a Black Widow in 2010. Since then, she has played the character in various movies and ended her tenure as Black Widow in 2021 with the movie of the same title.

Her latest project, Jurassic World Rebirth, is currently ruling the theatres and box office. In the film, she starred alongside Jonathan Bailey and other actors. Well, it seems the actress has been in the industry for a long period of time and has gone through quite a journey. What do you think?

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Elio Box Office: Pixar’s New Animated Film Reaches $43 Million Despite Record-Low Start

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News