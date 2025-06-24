Scarlett Johansson starrer Jurassic World Rebirth’s China pre-sales continue with its slow trend. The film’s early reactions are pretty positive, and critics have also praised the leading cast for their performance. However, it lags behind major Hollywood releases in China, including Aquaman 2 and Deadpool 3. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie premiered a few days back at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, and the New York City premiere was held recently as well. The camaraderie between ScarJo and Jonathan Bailey off the screen is heart-warming, so fans are counting days to witness them on the big screen.

How much Jurassic World Rebirth collected after three days of pre-sales in China?

According to Luiz Fernando‘s report via X [formerly Twitter], Jurassic World Rebirth’s pre-sales in China started earlier than normal. But they are still not picking up much pace, and the cumulative total after three days remains depressing. The upcoming movie collected just $133K in three days, from July 2 to 6.

3-Day Pre-Sales Breakdown

July 2, Wednesday [opening day] – $97K

July 3, Thursday – $7K

July 4, Friday – $11K

July 5, Saturday – $15K

July 6, Sunday – $4K

Total – $133K

Lags behind Aquaman 2 & other major Hollywood releases

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $887K Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – $850K Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $745K Jurassic World: Dominion – $706K Deadpool & Wolverine – $683K Dune: Part Two – $307K Aquaman 2 – $281K Jurassic World Rebirth – $133K

There are still eight days left, and only 36K screenings are currently in pre-sales; thus, the number will grow as more screenings are made available.

How much is the film projected to earn at the domestic box office on its opening weekend?

Jurassic World Rebirth has a stronger buzz in North America than in China. It is projected to earn between $115 million and $135 million domestically on its opening weekend. This is an early projection and is subject to change. The film, which will be released on July 2, features Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali.

