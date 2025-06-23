Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning recently surpassed the domestic haul of the last MI movie, Dead Reckoning. It collected solid numbers on its fifth three-day weekend, taking the box office total to $178.37 million in North America. It is now eyeing the domestic total of the OG Mission: Impossible movie. Keep scrolling for more.

This weekend, Tom Cruise’s film refused to leave the top 5 in the domestic box office chart. It rounded up the list, occupying the 5th rank. The film is still on the losing side and might not even beat the $710.9 million global haul of Rogue Nation, the second highest-grossing film in the franchise worldwide. Fallout holds the #1 rank with its $824.17 million global haul.

Mission: Impossible 8’s 5th weekend collection in North America

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning occupied the #5 rank in the domestic box office chart. According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Mission: Impossible 8 collected a solid $6.6 million on its 5th weekend at the box office in North America. It has witnessed a decline of 37.7% from last weekend despite losing 339 theaters on Friday. Thus, the Tom Cruise-starrer action flick has hit the $178.4 million cume at the domestic box office. It is the 6th highest-grossing film in the franchise.

On track to beat the OG Mission: Impossible movie

The incredible franchise began in 1996 with Mission: Impossible. Twenty-nine years and eight movies later, an entire generation grew up watching Tom Cruise in the MI films perform the most unimaginable stunts. The first film collected $180.98 million at the box office in North America and is the fifth highest-grossing film in the franchise. Mission: Impossible 8 is less than $3 million away from beating the OG film in North America.

Take a look at the run of the Mission: Impossible films at the domestic box office (from highest to lowest):

Mission: Impossible – Fallout – $220.15 million Mission: Impossible II – $215.40 million Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – $209.39 million Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – $195.04 million Mission: Impossible – $180.98 million Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning – $178.4 million Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – $172.64 million Mission: Impossible III – $134.02 million

Worldwide collection update

Tom Cruise’s magnum opus collected a solid $12.7 million on its fifth weekend at the overseas box office. It has hit a $362.5 million international cume over 66 markets. Adding that to its $178.4 million domestic cume with its $362.5 million overseas gross, the worldwide collection has hit the $540.9 million cume. It is expected to earn $650 million in its global run. Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning was released on May 23.

Box Office Summary

North America – $178.4 million

International – $362.5 million

Worldwide – $540.9 million

