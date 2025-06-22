Disney’s live-action remake Lilo & Stitch is one of the biggest blockbusters among Hollywood releases. The live-action remake has now achieved another notable feat at the worldwide box office. It has entered the all-time top 30 PG-rated films list globally and is on track to crack the top 20. Keep scrolling for more.

The film beat Inside Out and Coco to achieve its rank on the list. The Disney feature was made on a reported budget of $100 million and has already clocked in more than eight times its decent budget. The movie was also in the news as the actor David Hekili Kenui Bell, who played the “Shave Ice Guy,” passed away recently. He had a minor role but left a mark in people’s hearts.

How much has the film earned at the worldwide box office so far?

Lilo & Stitch collected a strong $3 million on its 5th Friday at the North American box office. It has collected the 4th biggest fifth Friday of all time among Memorial Day releases. Therefore, the film has hit the $380 million cume domestically. It is on track to hit the $400 million milestone and become the 2nd 2025 movie to achieve this mark in North America.

The Disney live-action movie is also enjoying a great overseas run, having amassed $492.34 million, adding that to the film’s domestic gross, the worldwide total is $872.39 million. It is the second-highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $380.05 million

International – $492.35 million

Worldwide – $872.4 million

Enters the all-time top 30 highest-grossing PG-rated films list

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Lilo & Stitch has surpassed Coco’s $814.6 million and Inside Out’s $859.07 million worldwide hauls to enter the all-time top 30 highest-grossing PG-rated films list. It is currently at the 28th rank.

#28. Lilo & Stitch – $872.4 million

#29. Inside Out – $859.07 million

#30. Coco – $814.6 million

The live-action remake must beat A Minecraft Movie‘s $953.5 million to crack the top 20. It might happen eventually at the end of its theatrical run.

More about the film

In this live-action reimagining of Disney’s beloved animated classic, a lonely Hawaiian girl named Lilo forms an unlikely bond with Stitch, a mischievous, genetically engineered alien who crash-lands on Earth while escaping intergalactic authorities. As Stitch pretends to be a dog to blend in, he slowly learns the meaning of family, love, and belonging. Lilo & Stitch was released on May 23.

