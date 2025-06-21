How To Train Your Dragon Worldwide Box Office: Set To Cross The $250M Mark & Achieve A Notable Feat This Weekend

How to Train Your Dragon is swiftly earning multiple milestones at the box office. It has completed its first week on a high note and is set to cross a notable mark globally, enabling it to achieve a remarkable feat among the films released by Universal Pictures. It seems like the film might lose its top rank on the domestic box office chart on its second weekend to 28 Years Later. Keep scrolling for more.

The live-action remake is a hit among the audience, as it received 98% from the viewers on Rotten Tomatoes. Their collective consensus stated, “With a lovable cast of characters sure to spark plenty of laughs and a heartfelt story that pulls at the heartstrings, it may just be the best live-action adaptation yet.” However, the critics’ rating is much lower, at 77%.

How to Train Your Dragon’s box office collection so far in North America

For the record, How to Train Your Dragon was released last Friday and collected the franchise record $84.6 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. It has completed a full week and is on the top rank, earning $123.48 million so far domestically, including $9.8 million in the first Thursday gross. It will cross the $150 million mark today, but the official numbers will take some time to roll out.

On track to cross the $250 million mark worldwide

The live-action remake by Universal Pictures debuted with a $113.3 million collection on its debut weekend at the international box office. Adding that to its domestic cume, the film’s worldwide total has hit the $236.8 million cume. The film is expected to cross the $250 million milestone in its second weekend only, and with that, it will achieve another interesting feat among Universal Pictures releases.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $123.5 million

International – $113.3 million

Worldwide – $236.8 million

Set to enter Universal’s top 100 highest-grossing films of all time list

How to Train Your Dragon had beaten Oppenheimer‘s debut with its opening weekend collection, which was one of the biggest debuts among films by Universal. It is now set to enter the studio’s top 100 highest-grossing films list, as per The Numbers. It is expected to achieve the 96th rank on the list after its second weekend. This is indeed a notable achievement for the film.

More about the movie

How to Train Your Dragon is projected to earn around $40 million on its second weekend and easily cross the $250 million milestone worldwide. It was made on a reported budget of $150 million, and another $100 million was spent on its marketing. Therefore, the film must earn an estimated $500 million to reach its break-even point. How to Train Your Dragon was released on June 13.

