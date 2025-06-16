The live-action remake of the 2010 fantasy adventure animated film How to Train Your Dragon is now playing in theaters worldwide. The film has received a thumbs-up from many critics and viewers. But the real question is: how have fans rated the movie compared to its three animated counterparts on IMDb? Let’s find out how the latest installment stacks up against the widely admired animated trilogy. And whether the live-action version has managed to surpass them all to become the franchise’s highest-rated film on IMDb?

Which How to Train Your Dragon Movie Tops IMDb?

As of now, the live-action film has an IMDb user rating of 8.1/10. On the other hand, the animated films How to Train Your Dragon (2010), How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014), and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) hold IMDb scores of 8.1/10, 7.8/10, and 7.4/10, respectively.

As you can see, there is currently a tie between the original 2010 film and its live-action remake in terms of their IMDb ratings. But there is a catch. The 2025 film was only recently released in theatres, so more viewers are likely to register their votes on IMDb in the coming days. It will be interesting to see whether the remake maintains its impressive IMDb score, or, who knows, even surpasses the original film.

How to Train Your Dragon (2025) – Plot & Cast

Directed by Dean DeBlois, the film revolves around Hiccup (played by Mason Thames), the overlooked and misfit son of Berk’s Viking chieftain, Stoick the Vast (played by Gerard Butler). Hiccup’s unlikely friendship with a feared Night Fury dragon challenges everything the Vikings believe about dragons and could change their worlds forever. The film also features Nico Parker, Gabriel Howell, Julian Dennison, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Peter Serafinowicz, and Nick Frost in key supporting roles.

