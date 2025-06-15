Jennifer Lawrence took center stage in mother!, a film that dared to be different in every respect. Paramount knew exactly what it signed up for when it brought Darren Aronofsky on board as this was not a film which was designed to please everyone and that was clear from the moment it hit theaters.

The opening night reactions were overwhelmingly negative with audiences giving it one of the rarest scores on CinemaScore, a solid F. Practically, that kind of rating usually kills a movie’s momentum, but in this case it did the opposite where people became curious.

Plot of mother!

A young woman’s peaceful life with her poet husband in a remote country house takes a disturbing turn when unexpected guests show up. What begins as an awkward visit quickly escalates into a surreal nightmare, unraveling the woman’s grip on reality. As chaos and destruction consume the home, the story spirals into a haunting allegory about obsession, creation, and the cost of blind devotion. Darren Aronofsky’s mother! blends psychological horror with symbolic storytelling, leaving viewers shaken, puzzled—and deeply divided.

Why mother! Keeps Trending on Streaming Platforms

The buzz concerning the film never really died with names like Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem on the poster. The film turned into a conversation piece, something audiences either avoided or couldn’t stop thinking about and that is why even years later, it keeps showing up on streaming platforms.

On June 12, 2025, according to FlixPatrol, mother! landed in the ninth spot on Paramount+’s most-watched list. Gladiator II held the top position, followed by Top Gun: Maverick and The Promised Land.

Box Office Performance and Critical Response

mother! split audiences right down the middle back in 2017. Critics were lukewarm where Rotten Tomatoes giving it 68%, while viewers were even less forgiving, settling at around 52%.

Caryn James of BBC called the movie a “mess.” She said, “It is full of vapid characters and overwrought imagery, which Aronofsky seems to think add up to allegory.”

The movie was made with a $30 million budget and grossed only $44.5 million globally (per box office mojo), falling short of the breakeven mark, which was closer to $60 million.

mother! Box Office Breakdown

Domestic – $17.8million

International- $26.7million

Total – $44.5million

Despite that, Paramount stood by Aronofsky’s vision as they believed in the idea of backing bold stories, even if they didn’t hit the target commercially.

Darren Aronofsky’s Career Beyond mother!

Before mother!, Darren Aronofsky had delivered Noah, which raked in $350 million at the global box office. After that came The Whale, which earned Brendan Fraser an Oscar and pulled in over $50 million; his next project, Caught Stealing, stars Austin Butler.

Jennifer Lawrence, meanwhile, is set to appear in Die My Love, directed by Lynne Ramsay and co-starring Robert Pattinson.

