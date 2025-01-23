Jennifer Lawrence, known for her breakout role as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games and her Oscar-winning performance in Silver Linings Playbook, once confessed to being baffled by the plot of one of her own movies, Mother!, despite dating its director during filming.

The Confusing Fever Dream Of The Movie

The film in question, Mother!, was released in 2017 and directed by Darren Aronofsky, who is known for his work on Black Swan. The psychological thriller, rich in symbolism and allegory, left audiences scratching their heads—and apparently, Lawrence too.

The story follows a poet and his wife, whose peaceful life spirals into chaos when uninvited guests invade their secluded home. While the movie delves into themes like creation, destruction, and Biblical allegory, even its leading lady found its meaning elusive.

Jennifer Lawrence’s Honest Confession

During a conversation with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Jennifer Lawrence admitted she was baffled by the project. “On a scale of one to totally confused, how much did you understand your film Mother!?” the host asked.

Lawrence responded, “I’m going to be honest. Well, I was sleeping with the director, so I had CliffsNotes. So… five? Or a four. But if anybody needs any tips on understanding their films, you know what to do!” The actress also agreed with Cohen’s assertion when he joked back, “F*** the director?”

Interestingly, this was not the first time Lawrence opened up on the movie’s complexity. Previously, during an interview with Deadline in 2017, she said, “The most important thing to know about this film before seeing it is that it’s all allegory. It’s all metaphor that’s tied to this narrative. It’s the creation and decimation of the universe, including Biblical themes and the creation of religion.”

Jennifer Lawrence added, “I represent Mother Earth, and what I have is Baby Jesus – if we guess the religion. I play this woman who has built this home from the ground up.”

Balancing Love and Work

Adding to the complexity, Lawrence revealed that promoting the film while being in a relationship with Aronofsky made the experience even more intense. She described how the director, deeply invested in what he considered his “baby,” made it nearly impossible for her to escape conversations about the movie during its press tour.

“Normally, I promote a movie, ask people to go see it, and then it’s just out of your hands,” the 34-year-old said. “I normally just kind of let it go. Dating the director was different. We’d be on the [press] tour together, and that’s all he wants to talk about, and I get it. It’s his baby. He wrote it. He conceived it. He directed it. I was doing double duty trying to be a supportive partner while also being like, ‘Can I please, for the love of God, not think about Mother! for one second?’”

Their relationship lasted about a year, ending in late 2017, but Mother! remains a project Jennifer Lawrence remembers as both perplexing and overwhelming.

