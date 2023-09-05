Natalie Portman gave one of her career-best performances in the film Black Swan and earned herself an Academy Award for her performance. But did you know her relationship with her father was hampered by that film? Natalie played the role of ballerina Nina Sayers, where she was homosexual and had intimate scenes with co-star Mila Kunis. Apparently, that was the reason for the temporary sour relationship between Portman and her real-life father. Scroll below to get the deets.

The film received a lot of applause from the viewers and the critics, but at the same time, it had a pretty disturbing plotline. It would be safe to say that the film will take a toll on you, even as an audience. A source close to the actress once claimed that after seeing the intimate scenes between Natalie and Mila, the former’s father was not on speaking terms with her.

As per The Things, a source told Daily Mail that Natalie Portman’s dynamic with her father got hampered after she agreed to play the character in her critically acclaimed film, Black Swan. The source revealed, “Things are very frosty between them right now. Natalie is a very private and dignified person and is often influenced by her father’s approval. This, however, was one role she simply didn’t want to turn down even though she knew it could upset her father.”

As per the insider, Natalie Portman did not speak to her father as the source claimed, “He still sees her as his baby and always will and thinks showing herself like this is degrading.” But things changed eventually, and he couldn’t stay mad at her for long.

When she and her husband were planning on having their first child, her father, who is a fertility doctor, was ‘elated’ about the news and reportedly said, “We are very elated and excited, very happy for Natalie and Ben and very happy to have a new baby in our family very soon.”

On the work front, Natalie Portman was last seen in MCU’s Thor: Love And Thunder as Jane Foster.

