Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning’s ruling days are over. Although it has consistently been at #2 at the domestic box office chart due to its clash with Lilo 7 Stitch, it still had a good grip. No matter how big a star Tom Cruise is, the people are done with the Mission: Impossible franchise. As a result, even after spending fifty days in the theaters, it did not cross this significant milestone domestically. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Mission: Impossible might be a popular franchise, and it is mainly because of Tom Cruise‘s incredible stunts, which he performs himself. However, none of the films could cross the $1 billion mark worldwide despite being so trendy and polished, coupled with Tom’s star power. The makers really took the right decision to end this series, as MI 7, released before The Final Reckoning, also had an underwhelming performance worldwide.

How much has the film earned at the North American box office after 50 days?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning collected just $400K on Friday, a decline of 53% from last week. It has been running for fifty days at the North American box office, yet it has failed to cross the $200 million milestone. The domestic total of the movie stands at $192.9 million cume. The film is struggling to hit that mark, but it is expected to be the one last hurrah before exiting the theaters.

It missed the chance to enter the top 5 Hollywood grossers list of 2025 and is now the 7th highest-grossing film in North America this year. However, this will also change as more movies are released. There is still a chance it will remain in the top 10, but top 5 is definitely out of the question.

Where does the film stack against other Mission: Impossible movies domestically?

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is the fifth highest-grossing installment in the franchise and is on track to beat Rogue Nation as the fourth highest-grossing MI movie in North America.

Take a look at the run of the Mission: Impossible films at the domestic box office (from highest to lowest):

1. Mission: Impossible – Fallout – $220.1 million

2. Mission: Impossible II – $215.4 million

3. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – $209.4 million

4. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – $195.04 million

5. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $192.9 million

6. Mission: Impossible – $180.9 million

7. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – $172.64 million

8. Mission: Impossible III – $134.0 million

Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett starrer Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released on May 23.

Box Office Summary

North America – $192.9 million

International – $386.8 million

Worldwide – $579.7 million

