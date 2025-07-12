Jurassic World Rebirth completed one week at the theaters and has already set a few records. It will finish the second weekend with a few more milestones, and one among them will be surpassing this Jurassic Park film as the 6th highest-grossing installment in the franchise. Scarlett Johansson’s film has already amassed $350 million+ at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

There are seven films in the Jurassic Park series, including the Scarlett Johansson-led latest release. It reportedly has a production budget of $180 million and has earned around twice that amount. It will surely be a box office success worldwide. Domestically, the film is also set to beat Mission: Impossible 8 and Captain America 4 during this weekend.

Jurassic World Rebirth at the worldwide box office

Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali’s starrer Jurassic World Rebirth collected $192.11 million at the North American box office ahead of hitting its second weekend. It includes $7.5 million from its second Thursday [via Box Office Mojo]. The film opened to $175.00 million collection across the international markets. Adding that to the film’s domestic cume, the worldwide collection has hit the $367.11 million mark.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $192.1 million

International – $175.0 million

Worldwide – $367.1 million

Set to become the 6th highest-grossing film in the Jurassic Park franchise

Rebirth is set to beat Jurassic Park III‘s global haul as the franchise’s sixth highest-grossing film. Jurassic Park III was released in 2001 and is the final film in the original Jurassic Park trilogy, following 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park. The movie starring Sam Neill, William H. Macy, Téa Leoni, Alessandro Nivola, Trevor Morgan, and Michael Jeter collected $368.78 million worldwide. Scarlett Johansson‘s movie is less than $2 million away from beating the 2001 flick.

Take a look at the Jurassic Park movies at the worldwide box office [from highest to lowest]

Jurassic World (2015) – $1.7 billion Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) – $1.3 billion Jurassic Park (1993) – $1.1 billion Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) – $1.0 billion The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) – $618.6 million Jurassic Park III (2001) – $368.8 million Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) – $367.1 million

Jurassic World Rebirth was released on July 2.

