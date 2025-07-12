In Hollywood, a real story of friendship slips through the cracks, however, and this one’s gold. During the filming of The Other Boleyn Girl, Scarlett Johansson not only acted alongside Natalie Portman, she also defended her when Portman wasn’t in a state to express her objections.

In an industry that often pits actresses against one another, Johansson and Portman broke the mold with reciprocal respect. Their off-screen rapport became just as indelible as their roles, and here’s the rundown on how it all went down.

Scarlett Johansson Called It Out Loud When Natalie Portman Couldn’t Say a Word

Back in 2008, Scarlett Johansson and Natalie Portman co-starred in The Other Boleyn Girl, playing regal rivals entangled in a perilous love triangle with King Henry VIII. But off-camera, they weren’t locking horns like in the flick. They were having each other’s backs. In fact, one behind-the-scenes moment ascertained just how far Johansson would go to make sure her co-star wasn’t silently suffering.

Apparently, Natalie Portman had been pushing through intense physical distress caused by her tight period costume, but wasn’t voicing it. Why? Because at that time, she wasn’t exactly the speak-up-on-set type. Johansson, however, noticed the quiet struggle and didn’t let it slide. Sharing the moment with W magazine, she said,

“Natalie would be uncomfortable in her costume and not say anything. She’d tell me, ‘My rib is killing me.’ I’d be like, ‘Natalie, why don’t you say something?’ I’d have to be like, ‘Hellooo, someone, Natalie’s rib is hurting! Can you fix her zipper?’”

That was Johansson using her voice to create space for someone else’s. It may sound simple, but in film sets where hierarchy and ego often take over, it takes guts to raise your hand for someone else. Portman admitted that confrontation wasn’t her thing. Speaking candidly, she said,

“My avoidance is a bit much. As an actor, you have to respect your position and know that you are fulfilling someone else’s vision. Mike Nichols always quotes Mamet’s line: ‘Film is a collaborative business: bend over.’”

But this wasn’t just a one-time team-up. Their bond started even before cameras rolled. Portman told Cinemablend that she was only going to play Anne Boleyn if the Black Widow star was locked in too.

“I read the script and loved it and came on as Anne. I said I only want to do it if Scarlett does it. I had watched her for so long since we were kids, and she’s so true always, and so good.”

Johansson echoed the love, saying she joined the film partly because Portman was already attached. “A major part of why I joined the project is because Natalie was involved. I’ve been a huge fan of Natalie’s for a long time, and I’ve always loved her choices and her performances. I’d never had the opportunity to work on such an even playing field with my peer.”

This mutual respect carried into the actual filming, where Portman called working with Johansson one of her most fulfilling experiences. “It was really, really one of my best, if not the best, acting experiences opposite someone my age.” Over a decade later, the two reunited briefly in Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

