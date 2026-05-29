The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured Donna being caught in the crosshairs of the Logan Designs vs Forrester Creations feud. On the other hand, Bill’s plan got thrown for a loop when Wyatt came back home but was accompanied by Shauna, who wanted to join Logan as well.

The drama, the alliances, the ideas, the moves, the secrets, the lies, the mess, and more are set to elevate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 29, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit soap opera set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 29, 2026

The final episode of the week features Electra having exciting news for Dylan. The last few months were a massively hard phase for Dylan until the last couple of weeks turned things around for her. She was not only hired at Forrester, but she also swiftly moved up from her given receptionist position.

Now she is working as an assistant to Daphne in the massively successful perfumery department of FC. She also got to be a bartender at Deacon’s revamped Bikini Bar for some extra money. Dylan now has enough money coming in and has a place of her own instead of being homeless earlier.

And that’s not all. Dylan managed to fix her friendship with Electra. And it seems the latter has some good news to share with Dylan. What more is on the way for Dylan? On the other hand, things are finally looking up for Deke. Dylan is not the only one whose life fell into a ditch and is looking up.

After being let off by Forrester, Deke began working with his father, Deacon, at Il Giardino. While this was a way for him to keep going instead of being jobless, Deke’s true love still remains the fashion industry. And now Hope has signed onto Logan. Her agreement also stated a demand for Deke.

And so Deke is finally back into the fashion industry and ready to work on a new line with his sister Hope at Logan Designs. But how long will this last, considering Hope signed onto Logan without resigning from Forrester?

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Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers, May 28, 2026: Donna Is Caught In The Crosshairs Of The Logan Vs Forrester Feud

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