The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor making a shocking decision to help Nick. On the other hand, Victoria sought Jack’s help for her mother Nikki’s crisis. Holden and Stephanie received news on Malcolm’s condition. And then lastly, Nikki was left haunted by her dreams.

The drama, the secrets, the worry, the danger, the clashes, the chaos, the issues, and more are set to escalate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 29, 2026, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 29, 2026

The final episode of the week features Victor and Nikki forcing Nick to face his issues. After months of dealing with Nick’s addiction issues, refusal to get into recovery mode, and the need for revenge against Matt on his mind, Victor and Nikki have had enough. They are just not okay with any of this.

And they are putting their foot down regarding their son’s actions and choices. Especially with Nick collapsing in front of them recently. They cannot keep watching him spiral further, so Nikki and Victor have decided to take matters into their own hands. How will Nick react to this new challenge?

On the other hand, Phyllis gives Patty a history lesson. The two have been rivals for longer than they can remember, especially with the kind of history they have together. Is Phyllis going to remind Patty of the evil deeds she had done years ago now that she claims to have changed for the good?

And then lastly, Kyle gives Jack surprising news about Diane. Amidst the distance post the yacht drama involving Patty, Diane has kept her distance from Jack. But Kyle has been worried about his parents and their marriage. To add to it, he has noticed that Diane has not come to the office for days.

And to make matters more suspicious, her bed seems not to have been used either. Kyle is worried about his mother and wants Jack to take this seriously and figure out what has happened. Jack is bound to be shocked by this revelation. Has Diane left town, or has she been kidnapped instead?

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