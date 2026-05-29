Prime Video today announced the worldwide premiere date for its upcoming Prime Original series Raakh. Directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy and created, written, and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, the series is produced by Endemol Shine India in association with BhaDiPa.

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Raakh Plot

Raakh is an investigative drama that unfolds as a visceral study of the criminal mind and the darkness that lingers beneath the surface of everyday life. When two teenagers vanish without a trace, a close-knit family is shattered, and an entire city is left on edge. A relentless investigating officer launches a nationwide manhunt to uncover the truth—but the deeper he goes, the more the case pulls him into a world of violence and human depravity.

Raakh Cast, Crew & Release Date

Raakh stars Sonali Bendre, Ali Fazal, and Aamir Bashir in lead roles. Directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy, the series is created, written, and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, with dialogues by Ayush Trivedi. Produced by Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, Mrinalini Jain, and Shyam Rathi under the banner of Endemol Shine India in association with BhaDiPa.

Raakh will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi across India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on June 12, 2026.

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