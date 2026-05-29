Bhooth Bangla is witnessing one of the longest runs for an Akshay Kumar film in the post-COVID era. It has been in theatres worldwide for four weeks. Priyadashan’s horror-comedy is the third highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide. Scroll below for a detailed report on day 42.

How much has Bhooth Bangla earned in India?

According to estimates, Bhooth Bangla collected 85 lakh on day 42. It enjoyed over 54% jump, courtesy of the Eid holiday, which brought in good footfalls. The cumulative total at the Indian box office has surged to 193.86 crore net.

Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer is now all set to beat Sooryavanshi (195.04 crore) and become the 55th highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Including GST, the gross total stands at 228.75 crore.

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 95.68 crore

Week 2 – 48.23 crore

Week 3 – 23.1 crore

Week 4 – 14.2 crore

Week 5 – 7.15 crore

Week 6 – 5.45 crore

Total – 193.86 crore

Where does it stand worldwide?

In 42 days, Bhooth Bangla has accumulated 286.30 crore gross worldwide. This includes 228.75 crore gross from the domestic circuit, while the remaining 57.55 crore is from international markets. It is now only 88 lakh away from becoming Akshay Kumar’s 7th highest-grossing film globally, by surpassing Mission Mangal (287.18 crore). The much-awaited milestone should be unlocked today or at the latest by tomorrow.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s highest grossers at the worldwide box office below:

2.0: 652.31 crore Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: 316.61 crore Good Newwz: 311.27 crore Housefull 5: 304.12 crore Sooryavanshi: 291.14 crore Housefull 4: 291.08 crore Mission Mangal: 287.18 crore Bhooth Bangla: 286.30 crore Airlift: 231.60 crore OMG 2: 220 crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 42 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 193.86 crore

ROI: 73.86 crore

ROI%: 61.55%

India gross: 228.75 crore

Overseas gross: 57.55 crore

Worldwide gross: 286.30 crore

Verdict: Plus

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