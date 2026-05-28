Can Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla enter the 200 crore club? That’s the most enticing question among Bollywood buffs. Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav starrer is inches away from becoming the 55th highest Hindi grosser of all time. Scroll below for the day 41 update in India!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 41

According to estimates, Bhooth Bangla collected 55 lakh on day 41. It maintained a healthy hold with only 15% drop compared to 65 lakh that were collected on the discounted Tuesday. The momentum is commendable considering it is now in its sixth week and there’s competition from Chand Mera Dil, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and other new releases.

The cumulative total in India reaches 193.01 crore net after 41 days. The good times have begun for Akshay Kumar, who has been struggling to deliver successes in the post-COVID era. The horror-comedy is a plus affair with profits of 60.84% in the kitty.

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 95.68 crore

Week 2 – 48.23 crore

Week 3 – 23.1 crore

Week 4 – 14.2 crore

Week 5 – 7.15 crore

Day 36 – 55 lakh

Day 37 – 1 crore

Day 38 – 1.35 crore

Day 39 – 50 lakh

Day 40 – 65 lakh

Day 41 – 55 lakh

Total – 193.01 crore

Close to beating Sooryavanshi!

Bhooth Bangla just needs 2.03 crore more in its domestic collection to beat Sooryavanshi, which concluded its lifetime at 195.04 crore. With that, it will emerge as Akshay Kumar’s 2nd highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era, and the 55th highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Post that, it will be a battle against Housefull 5 (198.41 crore).

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 41 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 193.01 crore

ROI: 73.01 crore

ROI%: 60.84%

India gross: 227.75 crore

Overseas gross: 57.55 crore

Worldwide gross: 285.3 crore

Verdict: Plus

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