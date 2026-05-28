The streak of success continues for the Marathi historical action drama, Raja Shivaji. Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial is set to complete four weeks in theatres. But before that, it has left behind Bol Bachchan to become Abhishek Bachchan’s 5th highest-grossing film of all time in India. Scroll below for the day 27 update!

How much has Raja Shivaji earned in India?

Most would know, Mahesh Manjrekar and Sachin Khedekar co-starrer has emerged as the first 100 crore film of Marathi cinema in India. According to estimates, Raja Shivaji collected 40 lakh on day 27. It maintained a stable momentum compared to 45 lakh garnered on the third Tuesday.

The total earnings at the Indian box office now stand at 102.7 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 121.2 crore. Made on a budget of 75 crore, the historical action drama has gained the plus verdict but will miss the hit tag in its lifetime.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below (India net collection):

Week 1: 57.7 crore

Week 2: 27 crore

Week 3: 13.15 crore

Day 22: 60 lakh

Day 23: 1.22 crore

Day 24: 1.30 crore

Day 25: 45 lakh

Day 26: 45 lakh

Day 27: 40 lakh

Total: 102.7 crore

Now Abhishek Bachchan’s 5th highest grosser in India!

Raja Shivaji has surpassed Bol Bachchan, which concluded its domestic lifetime at 102 crore net. It is now the 5th highest-grossing film of Abhishek Bachchan. Its next target would be to beat Housefull 3 (107.7 crore), which should be unlocked during the fifth weekend.

Check out Abhishek Bachchan’s top 10 highest-grossing films in India (net collection):

Dhoom 3: 280.25 crore Happy New Year: 205 crore Housefull 5: 198.41 crore Housefull 3: 107.7 crore Raja Shivaji: 102.7 crore (27 days) Bol Bachchan: 102 crore Dhoom 2: 82.3 crore Guru: 45.49 crore Dostana: 44.38 crore Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: 44.41 crore

Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 27 Summary

Budget: 75 crore

India net: 102.7 crore

ROI: 27.7 crore

ROI%: 37%

India gross: 121.2 crore

Overseas gross: 5 crore

Worldwide gross: 126.2 crore

Verdict: Plus

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