After receiving immense love during its theatrical release earlier this year, Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam is all set to reach audiences worldwide through its upcoming digital premiere.

Directed by Hemant Dhome and produced by Kshitee Jog along with Viraj Gawas, Urfi Kazmi, and Ajinkya Dhamal, Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam is a poignant social drama that celebrates the spirit, resilience, and cultural pride of Marathi-medium education. The film beautifully captures the emotional journey of a Marathi school and its community as they navigate contemporary challenges while holding onto their roots and identity.

When & Where To Watch Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam On OTT?

With its compelling narrative, strong performances, and heartfelt tribute to Marathi-medium institutions, Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam is set to touch audiences once again only on Marathi ZEE5 from 27th February 2026.

Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam: Lead & Supporting Cast

Featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Sachin Khedekar, Amey Wagh, Prajakta Koli (in her Marathi film debut), Kshitee Jog, Siddharth Chandekar, Harish Dudhade, Pushkaraj Chirputkar, and Kadambari Kadam, the film struck a deep chord with audiences in cinemas and is now poised to inspire many more through its digital premiere.

Releasing on Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din adds deeper meaning to the premiere, reinforcing the film’s core message about the enduring importance of mother-tongue education. Don’t miss the world digital premiere of Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam.

