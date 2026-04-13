Murder mysteries have a charm that keeps the viewers hooked until the last minute. These stories are like pieces of a puzzle that reveal not just the culprit but also several secrets. The makings of most murder mysteries are a few similar plotlines, like when there is murder, there is motive. But Rajat Kapoor’s Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa begs to differ in that aspect. In this movie, there is murder, secrets, and motives, too. But the real reason for killing? That will certainly shock you.

Everyone Loves Sohrab Handa Plot

Everyone Loves Sohrab Handa takes place at a quaint cottage where Sohrab Handa, his wife, his father, his brother, and several friends have gathered to celebrate the 10th wedding anniversary of his business partner, Raman, and his wife, Jayanti. Every interaction of the group is fueled by debates and Sohrab’s crude behavior. Mostly, everyone slides off his behavior as funny and sarcastic, but they do protest, eventually engaging in a confrontation. On the same night, Sohrab Handa is found murdered with his neck slit, and soon everyone is a suspect.

Who killed Sohrab Handa?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

When Sohrab is found dead with his neck slit, everyone is shocked. They all gather their alibis, but at the same time, many secrets are revealed. When you watch the sequences again, the foreshadowing existed from the beginning. Hints about broken relationships, pretend polite behavior, and seething but repressed anger towards Sohrab Handa, the outspoken, crude, and rude fellow who makes everyone uncomfortable every time he opens his mouth. However, he did say one thing that holds true—God made a beautiful world but messed up with humans.

Until the very last minute, the tension builds slowly. Everyone looks suspicious, and everyone has a motive to an extent. But when it is revealed that Sohrab’s younger brother Arun is the killer, everyone is stunned. Arun had barely spoken a word throughout the whole ordeal. He was a troubled soul who faced verbal abuse from his father every day. He had also attempted to take his life when he was young.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

He idolized his brother, regardless of Sohrab’s blunt nature. When Dr. Chandra poses a question at dinner about who everyone would like to be, something shifts in Arun. He begins to behave as Sohrab did. He begins to project that he is Sohrab and that Sohrab is Arun. Arun, now behaving like Sohrab, shocks everyone into silence. There is a tinge of danger to his behavior, but he happily goes away with the police for the murder.

Raman’s plans to take over Sohrab’s company with Nena’s help are revealed, resulting in a chaotic showdown. It also pokes into the fragments of the relationships, and the scene explodes badly. When the movie comes to a conclusion, there is not a shred of remorse in Arun (who has switched to behaving like Sohrab). The other members leave soon after, but in different arrangements and with different feelings towards one another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Arun would definitely be tried for Sohrab’s murder, but he might get some leeway owing to his frail mental health. Dr. Chandra could step in to help Arun, as he did feel guilty for the question he had posed earlier. He believes that the question caused Arun to switch. Treating patients who develop a split personality is no less than a Herculean task. In cases like Arun’s, which have faced decades of abuse, it is extremely difficult to ease the pain.

Everyone Loves Sohrab Handa is a twisted tale of abuse and secrets. Arun, as Sohrab, thinks he killed his younger brother and rid him of his abuse. For him, the murder is justified, as he set his troubled brother free. We do not know if Arun would ever be able to shed his brother’s persona. He might just continue to live as Sohrab Handa for the rest of his life.

The fate of Sohrab’s company remains undecided. Granted, Raman would be instrumental in making a change, but Sohrab’s wife, Isha, could sue him or at least kick him out for trying to buy out the company by secretly buying shares.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Anil Kapoor’s 24 Returns On OTT: Here’s When & Where To Watch The Cult Spy Thriller

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News