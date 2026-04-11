Vijay Varma plays Brij Bhatti, the original entrepreneur and Matka King, who walks into Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast carrying a deck of cards, a matka, and a commanding 60s swagger that commands the room.

Brij Bhatti Into Ranveer Allahbadia’s Podcast

Ranveer is at his inquisitive best in Prime Video’s most captivating video, while Brij Bhatti responds with the assurance of a guy who built an empire on the game of Matka by his own rules. The conversation becomes more intense, the atmosphere is unbelievable, and just as it reaches its pinnacle, Ranveer poses the one question that drives the Matka King over the edge. In the most dramatic scene in podcast history, Brij Bhatti gives Ranveer a direct look before saying, “Tujhe asli matke ka paani pilata hun,” and leaves.

What question did Ranveer pose that caused the Matka King to depart? Discover by watching the video!

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Matka King Cast

Matka King features Vijay Varma, Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover in lead roles, along with Vineet Kumar Singh, Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever, Kishor Kadam, Cyrus Sahukar, Arpita Sethia, Sambhaji Tangade, Ishtiyak Khan, Sanjivv Jotangia, and Simran Ashwini in pivotal roles.

Matka King Crew & Release Date

Matka King is created and written by Abhay Koranne and helmed by filmmaker Nagraj Popatrao Manjule. The series is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashwini Sidwani, and Ashish Aryan, under the banners of Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat, and SMR Productions.

The series is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video, in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide, on April 17.

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