Friends remains one of the most iconic and profitable sitcoms ever made, and its cast continues to benefit from its lasting popularity. After more than two decades of airing the show, the lead cast of the series remains among the wealthiest actors in Hollywood. Owing to massive syndication deals (reruns), streaming revenues, and thriving careers beyond the show, their fortune has only grown over time. Here’s a look at their 2026 net worth rankings.

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1. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is leading with an estimated net worth of around $320 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Aniston successfully transitioned from sitcom fame to becoming a prominent Hollywood star, with box office hits like Marley & Me and Horrible Bosses. In recent years, she has dominated the OTT platform with shows like The Morning Show. She reportedly earns $1.25 million per episode. Her other income sources include brand endorsements and business ventures, making her the richest among the Friends cast.

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2. Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox, who played the character of Monica Geller, ranks second with a net worth of approximately $150 million. She has maintained a strong presence in Hollywood through the Scream franchise and her popular TV show Cougar Town. Courtney has also ventured into production and business, which ensures her long-term financial stability and steady earnings.

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3. Lisa Kudrow

Actress Lisa Kudrow is third in the list with an estimated net worth of $130 million. She is best known for her quirky, iconic role of Phoebe Buffay in the Friends series. She has built a unique career for herself with critically acclaimed projects like The Comeback and Web Therapy. Kudrow is also a producer and writer, which adds to her wealth.

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4. Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry takes the third spot with an estimated net worth of $120 million. He was best known as the character Chandler Bing. Perry earned majorly from television, writing, and real estate. estate investments. The actor’s legacy continues to generate income through Friends royalties and syndication deals, keeping his financial standing strong even after his passing.

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5. David Schwimmer

David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller on Friends, also expanded his career beyond acting into directing and producing. The Hollywood star has an estimated net worth of $120 million. The actor also received recognition for his work in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story and for his voiceover work in the Madagascar franchise, which further boosted his earnings.

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6. Matt LeBlanc

The beloved Friends character Joey was played by Matt LeBlanc, and many of his one-liners became iconic. After the show, he found success with Episodes, and later he also hosted the show Top Gear. He maintained his television presence with the sitcom Man with a Plan, which ran for multiple seasons and provided him with consistent income. The net worth of the actor is reported to be at $85 million, which also includes syndication royalties.

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