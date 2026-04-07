Offset is an Atlanta-based rapper who rose to fame as one-third of the hip-hop trio Migos, alongside Quavo and the late Takeoff. Apart from his music career, he has also been in the spotlight for his high-profile relationship with Cardi B, with whom he was married from 2017 to 2023.

Tragically, Offset was the victim of a near-deadly shooting on April 6 of this year. As reported by Variety, Offset was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Following the shooting, the rapper has been hospitalized at Memorial Regional Hospital, and his condition is reported to be stable and closely monitored.

Offset’s tenure at Migos played a huge role in shaping his career, delivering chart-topping hits like “Versace,” “Fight Night,” and “Walk It Talk It.” Building on that success, Offset later stepped into the spotlight as a solo artist with his debut album Father of 4, further strengthening his position in the industry.

Offset Net Worth 2026

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Offset’s net worth is $40 million, which he’s earned through his record sales and touring schedule. However, Offset has also been in the news recently thanks to his troubles with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), as well as being the victim of a near-fatal shooting on April 6.

Offset Group Migos Success & Touring Money

Offset’s net worth is the result of his record sales, his touring revenue, and his brand deals. From September 2017 to September 2018, Migos earned a total of $25 million (with Offset’s cut being presumably $8 million), thanks to a packed touring schedule that saw the group perform 93 shows in 12 months.

Migos was also immensely successful in streaming services, with the group garnering 4 billion streams from 2017 to 2018, and they’re still going strong to this day. From September 2018 to September 2019, Migos’s earnings amounted to $36 million.

Solo Career & Music

Aside from his immensely lucrative work as a member of Migos, Offset’s debut solo album, “Father of 4,” launched in 2019 and debuted at number 4 on the Billboard 200. Aside from its introspective themes on fatherhood and maturity, the album also featured collaborations with Travis Scott, J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Cardi B.

Brand Deals & Real Estate Investments

Offset has also diversified his business ventures by participating in brand deals, such as investing in the Esports group FazeClan in 2019, as per The Washington Post, and promoting Howlin’ Ray’s Howlin’ Ween Offset Shake Box during Halloween in 2023.

Offset and Cardi B also purchased a house outside of Atlanta for $5.5 million in 2019. The place is a 22,000-square-foot home with 5 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms that’s on just about six acres of land.

Financial Setbacks

One major factor impacting Offset’s net worth in recent years has been his run-ins with the IRS. This made headlines in 2025, when the IRS filed a federal tax lien and accused him of having unpaid dues from 2022 that amounted to $1.58 million in back taxes.

The IRS would declare the matter settled in December 2025, but other members of Migos, like Quavo, once again drew the IRS’s attention in 2026. The IRS has alleged that Quavo owes nearly $3 million in unpaid taxes dating from 2021 to 2023, and as of writing, this matter seems unresolved.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Chris Pratt Net Worth 2026: From MCU To Mario, How His Billion-Dollar Franchises Built His Fortune

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News