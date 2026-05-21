A former child star and an ace actress, Brooke Shields is a prominent figure in Hollywood. She has built a career spanning generations through her work in film, television, and fashion campaigns. While numerous stars fade over time, the 60-year-old actress has continuously reinvented herself, balancing acting, business, best-selling books, brand endorsements, and more with ease. Brooke’s long-standing entertainment career and glamorous lifestyle continue to spark curiosity among fans to know about the wealth accumulated over the years.

Brooke Shields Net Worth in 2026

The Endless Love actress is regarded as one of the hardest-working and most resilient actresses in the industry. She has earned her money through decades of work, from being a child model to becoming a lead actress. She has worked on multiple movies and TV shows, served as a TV producer, and had some voice-over roles. As per Celebrity Net Worth, the star has an estimated net worth of approximately $40 million.

Inside Her Real Estate Assets Portfolio & Luxury Homes

As per Realtor.com, the actress owns a massive retreat mansion in Southampton, NY, where she lives with her husband and two daughters. She purchased it with her husband in 2013, and it was worth over $4 million at the time. It was built in 1996 and comprises six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a mudroom, an entry foyer, a beautiful living room with a fireplace, a family room, and a formal dining room.

The actress also owns a four-story townhouse in New York City’s Greenwich Village neighborhood. She shares it with her husband and daughters. As per Architectural Digest, the couple purchased the property in 2008 for approximately $5.5 million.

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Brooke Shields bought a chalet-style mansion with her then-husband, Andre Agassi, in the year 1997. As per the New York Post, she bought the house for $3.24 million in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighborhood. It is a 5,300-plus-square-foot, three-story residence with five bedrooms and a gourmet kitchen. The home is designed for elegance and comfort. Shields sold the home in 2022 for a whopping value of $7.2 million.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the actress reportedly purchased a ranch near Big Timber, Montana. She apparently purchased it in the 1990s, and no further details about the ranch are publicly available.

Brooke Shields Modeling Career

By 1980, the Blue Lagoon star had become widely popular as the youngest fashion model to appear on the cover of Vogue. She also appeared in a Calvin Klein campaign, making her an icon at 14. According to HuffPost, by the time she was 16, she was commanding $10,000 per day for modeling and gaining popularity for her acting role in the romantic movie Endless Love.

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Brooke Shields TV Salaries, Film Earnings & Business Ventures

In her youth, Shields started focusing on acting and landed a prominent role in the 90s show Suddenly Susan. She was also the show’s producer, and, according to Variety, she was paid around $100,000 per episode. She also worked in a few family-friendly movies that helped her grow her wealth. According to Parade, she earned $500,000 plus a percentage of the profits from the film Endless Love, and from Just You and Me, Kid, she was paid $250,000. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Shields was paid $1.5 million for her role in Sahara. She was also the subject of a 2023 documentary about her life named Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields.

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The star also launched her own podcast in 2022, named Now What? with Brooke Shields. She also worked on a few Broadway shows and launched her haircare brand, Commence, in 2024. For its first three hero products, the actress raised $3.5 million from angel investors and venture capitalists.

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She is truly a multi-talented personality, as she also found success as an author. She released her memoir, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old, in 2025, as well as other lifestyle books that resonated with her fans. Brooke Shields’ numerous endorsements, public appearances, and ventures have also helped her boost her net worth.

What’s Next For Brooke Shields?

Brooke Shields has not yet slammed the brakes on her career and will soon be seen in the murder mystery series You’re Killing Me. She is starring in and executive producer of the six-episode series.

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Brooke Shields’ massive net worth and luxurious assets reflect her decades of success, smart career choices, and enduring star power. From child star to top model and actress, she has built a legacy that extends far beyond her fame in the entertainment industry. Even after 60 years in the spotlight, Shield is a timeless symbol of elegance, resilience, and success.

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