Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan were one of the “It Couples” of the Hollywood film industry. However, they ended their loving relationship and separated in 2001 after nearly a decade of marriage. What grabs everyone’s eye is that they recently made headlines again after reuniting for a special family occasion. The two let go of their hard feelings when their son, Jack Quaid, got married to the love of his life. For those unaware, Dennis and Meg’s son married his co-star from The Boys, Claudia Doumit, on April 18, 2026. This was also when the two lovely parents of the Novocaine actor were seen reconciling during the luckiest day of their son’s life.

With both stars enjoying long and successful careers in Hollywood, curiosity about their wealth has resurfaced. Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan have built impressive fortunes over the years. Here’s a closer look at their individual net worths and who currently leads the comparison in 2026.

What Is Dennis Quaid’s Net Worth In 2026?

Impressing audiences since the classic days of Hollywood, Dennis Quaid remains one of the most respected actors in the industry. In case you don’t know, he is widely celebrated for his stints in films such as The Parent Trap, The Day After Tomorrow, Far From Heaven, The Rookie, and more. Now coming to his net worth, Dennis Quaid’s net worth is $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Regarding his salary, the outlet reports it is $150,000 per episode.

What turns out to be an intriguing part of his life is that Quaid has not only managed to win hearts with his acting skills but also with music compositions, production ventures, and television appearances.

Speaking of Dennis Quaid being a great musician, it should be noted that the star performs with his band, the Sharks. The act in question has written several songs, many of which were used in films starring Quaid.

Besides being in love with Meg Ryan for years, Dennis Quaid had also dated Shanne Moakler, a model. In 2004, he married for the second time to real estate agent Kimberly Buffington.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dennis Quaid (@dennisquaid)

What Is Meg Ryan’s Net Worth In 2026?

Hollywood’s most beloved rom-com queen, Meg Ryan, has stolen many hearts. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Meg Ryan’s net worth is estimated to be $85 million. For those unversed, the actress became a global sensation through outings such as When Harry Met Sally…, Sleepless in Seattle, and You’ve Got Mail. Meanwhile, it should be noted that her on-screen chemistry with Tom Hanks became one of the most celebrated pairings in Hollywood history.

During the 1990s and early 2000s, she ruled the film industry, but what made her Hollywood journey so special was that she also starred in movies like Courage Under Fire, City of Angels, and more, showcasing her drama and action skills. However, when Ryan began experimenting with the genres she worked in, like In The Cut, the actress received mixed reactions.

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Dennis Quaid vs Meg Ryan: Who Has The Higher Net Worth?

If the net worth of the former couple is compared, Meg Ryan’s fortune is currently much higher than Dennis Quaid’s. Currently, Meg has a fortune of $50 million more than her ex-husband does. However, it should be noted that Dennis Quaid still makes an appealing statement. His last screen appearance was in the 2024 film The Substance. This means he still has a good chance of surpassing his former wife in net worth.

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