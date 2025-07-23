Jack Quaid has brought us four films so far in 2025, and Novocaine was his second release this year. The film gives him enough space to perform, and he does deliver as a person with congenital analgesia, or congenital insensitivity to pain (CIP). This condition means he cannot feel pain. Most people might consider that a blessing, but in truth, it’s a curse. He can’t even eat solid food, doesn’t have any real friends, and lives a lonely life. That kind of existence is hard. On the other hand, he has a sort of “superpower”, no matter what his enemies do, he can’t feel pain.

But is an entire film built around that one concept just a one-trick pony? And more importantly, is it a wise decision to spend INR 119 to rent this film on Prime Video in India? The price is the same for all versions: UHD, HD, or SD. So if you choose to rent it, go for UHD—it will play at the highest quality your device supports. However, there’s a better option. If you choose to watch this movie, you can simply wait and watch it on Prime Video as part of your subscription, without paying anything extra, starting July 25, 2025. That’s your best option.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novocaine (@novocainemovie)

Novocaine Plot

Novocaine’s plot is thin, but it does include some necessary elements. However, the character arc feels abrupt, as if a light switch has been flipped. The protagonist is an assistant manager at a financial institution who has CIP (congenital insensitivity to pain). He doesn’t even eat solid food because he might accidentally bite his tongue and not realize it. He cannot feel the urge to urinate, so he uses a timer, and he has no friends. He doesn’t socialize with his co-workers, and the only friend he has is an online gamer he has never met in real life.

Then comes this girl, a co-worker, who encourages him to try new things, eat solid food, and be a little reckless. After just one night of companionship, he falls for her. Maybe it’s because he has never had an emotional connection with anyone before. Maybe she’s the first girl who ever gave this “nerd” a chance. Who knows what’s really going through his mind? The very next day, there’s a bank robbery, and the girl is kidnapped. What will he do? What can he do? He’s going to find her. He’s going to be her superhero. After all, he does have a superpower.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novocaine (@novocainemovie)

Fight Sequences And Performance

The fight sequences in the film aren’t groundbreaking, but they have a certain charm and are genuinely funny at times. Jack Quaid does a great job of selling the fact that his character can’t feel pain. The villains also play their parts well, but the only person who truly gets the space to perform is Jack Quaid as Nathan Caine. The others have comparatively less screen time. The film is predictable for the most part. The twists and turns don’t come as surprises, so keep that in mind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paramount+ (@paramountplus)

Final Answer

You shouldn’t watch this film if you have a weak stomach or get horrified at the sight of exposed bone, deep-fried hands, and a lot of gore. Obviously, you are not afraid of violence or bloodshed. If you were, you wouldn’t be reading this. The film is just a good time-pass movie, so take it as such. However, keep in mind that the trailer gives away too much, especially the fight sequences.

Novocaine Trailer

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Freakier Friday Early Reactions Are Out: Critics Call It “An Absolute Riot” As Lindsay Lohan & Jamie Lee Curtis Return In This Feel-Good Sequel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News