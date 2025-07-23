If you are a fan of the horror genre, chances are you’ve already seen Zach Cregger’s 2022 horror film Barbarian (his solo directorial debut). And in case you haven’t yet, it comes highly recommended for any horror enthusiast. If you enjoyed Barbarian, then we have a fantastic update for you.

Early reactions to his upcoming horror movie Weapons, which is set to hit theatres on August 8, 2025 (including India), have already started pouring in. And fans are calling it downright terrifying, and a horror masterpiece. Read on to find out what the film is about and what early viewers are saying about it.

Weapons – Early Reactions

With its theatrical release just around the corner, a few lucky movie buffs have already seen Zach Cregger’s Weapons, and here’s what some of the early viewers on X are saying so far.

One early viewer said, “Weapons is downright terrifying and cements Zach Cregger as a strong voice in modern horror and a master of mystery…”

WEAPONS is downright terrifying and cements Zach Cregger as a strong voice in modern horror and a master of mystery. I can’t recall the last time a movie gave me chills like this one did. Extremely well-structured and executed with a talented cast. Buckle the fuck up. #Weapons pic.twitter.com/9Rdh7Zuplj — Matthieu Côté (Horreur Québec) (@m77oz) July 22, 2025

Another film enthusiast called it “a horror masterpiece and the best film of the year…”

Zach Cregger has crafted a horror masterpiece and the best film of the year with #Weapons! It’s Prisoners by way of Magnolia with some of the Coen’s absurdist humor. An absolutely BRILLIANT commentary on the attitudes and institutions during the fallout of a communal tragedy. The… pic.twitter.com/TtPksjvGFS — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) July 22, 2025

One viewer thinks that “Weapons is dark, intense, and brilliant…”

Weapons is dark, intense, and brilliant. Zach Cregger delivers a chilling, unpredictable ride that had me at the edge of my seat!! Easily one of the best films of the year. Buckle the fuck up you’re in for a ride!! #Weapons #WeaponsMovie pic.twitter.com/VJn64ezyyN — kevin💫 (@kevinn333_) July 22, 2025

Another early reaction said that “Weapons defines a genre, an instant classic…”

#Weapons defines a genre, an instant classic. I dare to say alongside Psycho, The Shining, & The Exorcist. Cregger’s storytelling reaches new heights, creating a new sense of what horror can be and can do. It’s one of the year’s best, maybe the best. An otherworldly experience! pic.twitter.com/C1Faya2VLj — 🔸 Juan* – Box Office Expert (@filmsbyJuan) July 22, 2025

One viewer said it’s another win for Zach Cregger and praised the performances in the film.

#Weapons is yet another win for Zach Cregger. The cast is superb. Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Brolin, all shine, but one performance will blow fans away. The mystery surrounding this thriller unfolds with style and genuine moments of terror. — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) July 22, 2025

What’s Weapons All About

Directed by Zach Cregger, Weapons is a mystery horror film set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone — all but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanish one night, and they never return. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance. Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling?

The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan, among others.

Weapons Trailer

You can check out the film’s official trailer to get a glimpse of the lead characters, the haunting storyline, and the film’s eerie, atmospheric setting.

