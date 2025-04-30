Something chilling is creeping into theatres this summer—and it’s coming from the mind behind one of the most unnerving horror hits of recent years. Weapons, the upcoming film by Barbarian director Zach Cregger, has just dropped its trailer, and fans of eerie mysteries have plenty to be excited about. Josh Brolin teams up with Julia Garner for the upcoming unsettling horror film. Set in the quiet fictional town of Maybrook, the story kicks off with a disturbing event: at exactly 2:17 a.m. on what seemed like a normal Wednesday, 17 schoolchildren rise from their beds, leave their homes without a trace, and disappear into the night—never to be seen again.

Julia Garner plays the role of Justine Gandy, a Maybrook Elementary teacher who arrives at school one morning only to find her entire class missing. Meanwhile, Brolin takes on the role of Archer Graff, a grieving father determined to find out what happened to his child and why only the students from Mrs. Gandy’s class disappeared. The film also stars Alden Ehrenreich along with Benedict Wong, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, and Amy Madigan.

The film’s trailer builds its horror not with gore, but with a sense of creeping dread. Security footage shows the missing kids leaving in unison, arms stiffly outstretched—almost possessed. Much like Barbarian, Weapons aren’t here to follow conventional structure.

Talking to EW, the director of the film, Zach Cregger, shared, “That mystery is going to propel you through at least half of the movie, but that is not the movie. The movie will fork and change and reinvent and go to new places. It doesn’t abandon that question, believe me, but that’s not the whole movie at all. By the midpoint, we’ve moved on to way crazier s— than that.”

Cregger, who wrote Weapons in the same garage-laundry room where Barbarian was born, describes the new film as a deeply personal project, even calling it a “horror epic.” Inspired by Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia, Weapons aims to be as emotionally layered as it is disturbing, blending ensemble drama with raw horror.

Weapons will be released in theatres on 8 August 2025.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood

Must Read: When Jack Black Almost Played Green Lantern & Fans Hated It That Wild DC Movie Was Canceled Even Before Filming

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News