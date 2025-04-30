In the early ‘90s, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s names were splashed across every magazine cover. He was the dashing action hero. She was the Aussie beauty just breaking into the scene. Sparks flew on the set of Days of Thunder in 1989—and by 1990, they’d tied the knot.

But behind all that glitz and glamour? There was something a bit more. Scientology. If you know anything about the Hollywood Hunk, you know he’s big on Scientology. So naturally, when he married Kidman, she allegedly dipped her toes in too. Scratch that—she dove right in. Word is, Nicole Kidman reportedly got serious.

According to former Scientologist-turned-whistleblower Tony Ortega, the actress threw herself into the religion full-time for about two years. “She did Scientology courses. She was really dedicated. I talked to her auditor, Bruce Hines, and she got all the way up to OT (Operating Thetan) II in two years. That means she was doing Scientology pretty much full-time for two straight years,” Ortega told The Daily Beast.

But Mike Rinder, another ex-Scientologist who’s been pretty vocal about what happens behind closed doors, said Nicole Kidman never loved it. He said she was polite and respectful, but not exactly the rah-rah type. Let’s not forget that Kidman was raised Catholic. So switching gears like that wasn’t just a lifestyle shift but a full-blown pivot.

Fast-forward to 2001, and the couple divorced. Cue the tabloids, the speculation, and a million “what went wrong?” headlines. Many fingers pointed at Scientology. Rumors (per BBC UK) swirled that higher-ups in the church weren’t exactly Team Kidman. Some say they even allegedly nudged Tom Cruise toward ending things.

The church never confirmed it, of course. But Hollywood has ears everywhere. Post-divorce? Kidman has been quiet on the Scientology front. She’s stayed classy and private. Even when talking about Cruise, she keeps it positive, mainly for the sake of their two adopted kids.

In recent years, Kidman has opened up a bit about her beliefs. In 2018, she said in an interview with Allure Magazine that she considers herself spiritual and still believes in God. But don’t expect her to be walking back into a Scientology center anytime soon. That chapter was long closed.

