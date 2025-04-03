Tom Cruise is at it again, turning his real-life romances into something straight out of one of his action-packed blockbusters. This time, his leading lady of interest appears to be Ana de Armas, the stunning Cuban actress whose resistance to his relentless charm offensive seems to be wearing thin.

Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas’ Growing Connection

The duo was recently spotted stepping off a helicopter in London where the Mission: Impossible star, at 62, looked every bit the suave pursuer alongside the 36-year-old beauty. Just weeks earlier, they were spotted grabbing takeout on Valentine’s Day, adding more fuel to the speculation fire.

“The official word is they’re discussing a movie collaboration, though no one around them believes that’s all it is,” an insider told RadarOnline. “Tom has a gleam in his eye and a smile that can only mean he’s in hot pursuit – and Ana is the prey. And by the giddy expression on her face, it seems to be working.”

Scientology’s Seal of Approval?

However, things got a little bit complicated after de Armas was linked to her ex Manuel Anido Cuesta, stepson of Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.

But if anyone thinks Cruise is deterred by an on-again, off-again relationship, they clearly don’t know him well. He’s determined, smitten, and reportedly already got the green light from his Scientology mentors.

“Tom’s infatuated with Ana, and he’s made up his mind that she’s the one,” the insider went on. “The fact that she’s been in this on-again, off-again relationship with Cuesta is of no consequence to him. And his mentors in Scientology will have had to have approved her as a potential partner.”

The action hero isn’t just relying on charm, he’s pulling out all the stops, wining and dining de Armas, showering her with gifts, and seamlessly weaving in conversations about his deep ties to Scientology.

“The church is a big part of his life, and anyone he’s serious about must convert,” the source said. “The way Tom sees it is Ana is just the kind of girl to bring glamour to his religion and make it relevant again in Hollywood circles.”

A-List Romance History But Will It Last?

This wouldn’t be the first high-profile romance for de Armas, who famously dated Ben Affleck before their split in 2021. As for Cruise, he’s had his share of failed marriages to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes, without an A-list relationship in over a decade.

With a $600 million fortune at his disposal, Cruise is sparing no expense in his pursuit.

The insider added, “It’s all under the guise of his appreciation of her as an actress and costar – but Tom’s relentless romancing is making her melt. No one would be surprised if they emerge publicly as a couple.”

