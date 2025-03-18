Paul Rudd is known for his charming looks and comic roles, and his popularity increased further after he appeared as Ant-Man in the MCU. His MCU debut was in 2015, and the film collected a decent number at the box office in North America. However, Captain America: Brave New World, starring Anthony Mackie in the lead role, has now beaten it.

Paul Rudd’s MCU character Scott Lang has a funny relationship with Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, which is also shown in the 2025 movie. Scott is a former thief who becomes a superhero with a shrinking suit and quickly becomes a fan favorite due to Rudd’s humor and charisma. Despite that, Rudd’s MCU franchise is the lowest-grossing, with an average global box office earnings of $539.4 million.

Ant-Man was directed by Peyton Reed and featured an impressive cast comprising Evangeline Lilly, Corey Stoll, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Wood Harris, Judy Greer, Abby Ryder Fortson, David Dastmalchian, and Michael Douglas. Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie also made a special appearance in the film. The 2015 movie collected $180.20 million in its lifetime at the box office in North America. It has now been beaten by Captain America 4.

Anthony Mackie’s film maintained a stronghold at the US box office and grossed a solid $5.5 million in its 5th three-day weekend. Despite new releases, the MCU movie witnessed a drop of -34.4% only from last weekend. It has reached the $185.4 million cume in North America, surpassing the domestic haul of Ant-Man. Captain America 4 also beat the domestic hauls of Thor and Black Widow this weekend. Luiz Fernando’s report shows it is eyeing its domestic run at between $195 million and $215 million.

Overseas, the film has crossed the $200 million milestone and reached the $203.2 million mark, taking the worldwide cume to $388.6 million. It has also surpassed the global haul of Black Widow, which is $379.8 million. However, Captain America 4 might not exceed the $519.31 million worldwide total of Ant-Man.

Captain America: Brave New World was released in the theatres on February 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Mickey 17 South Korea Box Office: Surpasses Dune 2 As Warner Bros’ 2nd Highest-Grossing Film Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News