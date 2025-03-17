Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar is probably the most popular work in his entire filmography. The film turned 10 last year, and on that occasion, it was re-released globally. After a successful re-release in India last month, the film has returned for a limited run in IMAX format. The film has thus achieved an interesting feat with its renewed IMAX global total. It is also on track to beat Dune 2 and move up a spot in IMAX’s global highest-grossers of all-time list. Scroll below for the deets.

The iconic movie featured an ensemble cast led by Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway, along with Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, and Michael Caine. It won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects at the 87th Academy Awards. The film received a lot of love from the audience on its re-release, leaving the filmmaker gratified by the response.

Interstellar director Christopher Nolan told The Associated Press, “It’s really thrilling when people respond to your work at any point. But 10 years later, to have new audiences coming and experiencing it in the way that we’d originally intended it on the big IMAX screens and, in particular, on those IMAX film prints? It’s really rewarding to see that it continues to have a life.”

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the sci-fi blockbuster has collected a spectacular $146 million at IMAX theatres worldwide. Due to the global re-release, the film has unleashed this IMAX lifetime global cume. It has thus become the 8th highest-grossing film in IMAX theatres ever. It is reportedly close to surpassing the IMAX total of Dune 2 as it competes for the 2024 movie’s #7 spot.

The report also revealed that this weekend, the Chinese animated feature Ne Zha 2 reached the $155 million cume in IMAX theatres globally. It is the only animation to enter IMAX’s top 10 highest-grosser list.

Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar was re-released for the second time this year in India on March 14 and will run in IMAX theatres for seven days. It crossed the $200 million milestone in the US because of the re-release. The US haul of the film is at the $203.22 million mark, and worldwide, the movie has reached the $758.46 million cume.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Mickey 17 South Korea Box Office: Surpasses Dune 2 As Warner Bros’ 2nd Highest-Grossing Film Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News