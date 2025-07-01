The first half of 2025 has delivered an interesting mix of Bollywood films — from powerful dramas and patriotic sagas to gripping thrillers and marital stories. We have handpicked the top ten Hindi movies of the year so far and ranked them based on their IMDb user ratings. Read on to explore their IMDb scores and ranks, brief plots, and where you can watch them.

10. Mrs.

Release Date – February 7, 2025

– February 7, 2025 Director – Arati Kadav

– Arati Kadav IMDb Rating – 6.6/10

– 6.6/10 Available On – Zee5

Plot: The film follows the story of a newly-wed woman named Richa (played by Sanya Malhotra), who struggles to meet the high expectations of her husband and her traditional in-laws. When her dream of becoming a professional dancer is put at risk, she decides to stand up for herself, determined to protect her identity, happiness, and independence. It also features Nishant Dahiya, Kanwaljit Singh, Aparna Ghoshal, among others.

9. Sky Force

Release Date – January 24, 2025

– January 24, 2025 Directors – Sandeep Kewlani & Abhishek Anil Kapur

– Sandeep Kewlani & Abhishek Anil Kapur IMDb Rating – 7/10

– 7/10 Available On – Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Set against the backdrop of India’s first and deadliest airstrike, the patriotic action drama follows the story of a courageous pilot (played by Veer Pahariya) who goes missing in action. A senior IAF officer (played by Akshay Kumar) relentlessly searches for the truth behind his disappearance. It also features Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar in key supporting roles.

8. Logout

Release Date – April 18, 2025

– April 18, 2025 Director – Amit Golani

– Amit Golani IMDb Rating – 7.2/10

– 7.2/10 Available On – Zee5

Plot: The cyber thriller tells the story of a popular social media influencer, Pratyush (played by Babil Khan), who is on the verge of breaching the 10 million follower mark. However, things take a dark turn when an obsessed fan steals his phone, and she slowly begins to take control of his digital and personal life. The movie also features Rasika Dugal, Gandharv Dewan, and Nimisha Nair.

7. Crazxy

Release Date – February 28, 2025

– February 28, 2025 Director – Girish Kohli

– Girish Kohli IMDb Rating – 7.2/10

– 7.2/10 Available On – Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The thriller follows Dr. Abhimanyu Sood (played by Sohum Shah), a renowned surgeon but a terrible human being, whose life takes a U-turn when his daughter is kidnapped and he is asked to pay a ransom of ₹5 crores to get her back. Confined to his car, he races against time in a desperate attempt to save his daughter.

6. Chhaava

Release Date – February 14, 2025

– February 14, 2025 Director – Laxman Utekar

– Laxman Utekar IMDb Rating – 7.3/10

– 7.3/10 Available On – Netflix

Plot: The action drama is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (played by Vicky Kaushal), the courageous second ruler of the Maratha Empire and the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna (as Aurangzeb), Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, Ashutosh Rana as Hambirrao Mohite, and Vineet Kumar Singh as Kavi Kalash, among other key cast members.

5. Stolen

Release Date – June 4, 2025

– June 4, 2025 Director – Karan Tejpal

– Karan Tejpal IMDb Rating – 7.5/10

– 7.5/10 Available On – Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The crime thriller follows two brothers whose plans to attend a lavish wedding are disrupted when they encounter a poor woman searching for her missing baby at a railway station in rural India. They desperately try to find the baby, but a case of mistaken identity makes things worse. It features Abhishek Banerjee, Mia Maelzer, and Shubham Vardhan in major roles.

4. Raid 2

Release Date – May 1, 2025

– May 1, 2025 Director – Raj Kumar Gupta

– Raj Kumar Gupta IMDb Rating – 7.5/10

– 7.5/10 Available On – Netflix

Plot: In this sequel to the 2018 movie Raid, Ajay Devgn reprises his role of the upright and fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik. How he locks horns with a powerful politician (played by Riteish Deshmukh) and what problems he must deal with on his mission to eradicate black money, form the film’s underlying plot.

3. Superboys of Malegaon

Release Date – February 28, 2025

– February 28, 2025 Director – Reema Kagti

– Reema Kagti IMDb Rating – 7.7/10

– 7.7/10 Available On – Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The coming-of-age drama follows the story of an aspiring filmmaker, Nasir (played by Adarsh Gourav), who dreams of making a film for the people of his town, Malegaon, who are quite fond of watching Bollywood movies. He assembles his ragtag group of friends to make his filmmaking dream come true. The movie also features Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and Anuj Singh Duhan in pivotal roles.

2. Sitaare Zameen Par

Release Date – June 20, 2025

– June 20, 2025 Director – R.S. Prasanna

– R.S. Prasanna IMDb Rating – 7.9/10

– 7.9/10 Available In – Theatres

Plot: The film revolves around an eccentric, suspended basketball coach who must train a team of neurodivergent players as part of his community service. Along the way, he is helped by these unique players, who each face their own challenges. Described as the spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, the film features Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and ten talented neurodivergent actors in pivotal roles.

1. Kesari Chapter 2

Release Date – April 18, 2025

– April 18, 2025 Director – Karan Singh Tyagi

– Karan Singh Tyagi IMDb Rating – 8.1/10

– 8.1/10 Available On – Jio Hotstar

Plot: Based on real events, the film revolves around a charismatic and fearless barrister, C. Sankaran Nair (played by Akshay Kumar), who takes the mighty British Empire to court after the brutal Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, which happened in 1919. The protagonist makes it his mission to expose the British Government’s role in the massacre and fights a legal battle to get justice for the victims of the tragic incident. The movie also features R. Madhavan as Adv. Neville McKinley, Ananya Panday, Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, and Amit Sial in important roles.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: When R Madhavan Fell For His Student: A Real-Life Love Story Straight Out Of A Movie Script

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News