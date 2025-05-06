Babil Khan’s now-deleted Instagram video had grabbed several eyeballs, sparking concerns for his mental health. The 26-year-old actor had shared a video wherein he could be seen breaking down and calling Bollywood a horrible industry. He also named some celebrities in the video, which led to fans getting more suspicious. This was not the first time that the actor had battled a tumultuous time.

After his father, and veteran actor Irrfan Khan, passed away on April 29, 2020, Babil Khan had opened up about having a tough time while coping with his father’s death. According to Bollywood Shaadi, Babil had revealed in a throwback interview with Bollywood Bubble on how he went on a spiral one week after his father passed away. The Qala actor recalled locking himself in his room for one and a half months.

Babil Khan was quoted as revealing, “I locked myself in the room for one and a half month. One of those things was you get up to tell Baba something and then you realise in these subtle ways that he is not there anymore. He used to shoot so much that sometimes he used to go for a long shoot and eventually he would come back. So when it first happened, I had somehow convinced myself ki he will come back after the shooting schedule and then I slowly started realising that this is an indefinite shooting schedule.”

Meanwhile, talking about his recent fiasco, Babil Khan’s social media account was also deactivated after his video went viral. However, later his team released a statement saying that his words especially his naming some of the people from the industry, were heavily misinterpreted. His team added that the actor was instead showcasing his support for his peers like Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, Raghav Juyal and Shanaya Kapoor whom he had named in the video.

