Feroz Khan and Shammi Kapoor were probably two of the most stylish actors of the yesteryears. They have made some great films in the world of cinema and had their ups and downs in the industry. According to a throwback report, Khan and Kapoor shared a cordial relationship, but the former once crossed the lines and allegedly fat-shamed the Junglee actor. Keep scrolling to find out what happened next.

Although there are no strong reports about their friendship, since they belonged around the same time, their paths crossed. Kapoor had a flamboyant personality with his Elvis Presley-inspired energy, and Khan also exuded a similar aura with his suave cowboy-inspired style. Actors from that era often shared a sense of camaraderie, even if they weren’t particularly close personally.

Now, according to a throwback report by News 18, Feroz Khan and Shammi Kapoor got into an argument at a party, which led to considerable tension between them. Per the report, they shared a great friendship despite Kapoor being a few years older than the Welcome actor. The incident occurred at a party held by Raj Kapoor after recording the iconic Main Shayar To Nahin song for Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia starrer Bobby. Eminent film personalities, including Shammi and Feroz, graced the party.

However, Shammi had put on some weight and faced problems being cast in romantic roles as the lead. Feroz reportedly made fun of Kapoor’s weight. In other words, he fat-shamed him. The Welcome actor crossed the line further by saying that the Junglee star can play his father in his film Dharmatma. For the inversed, Khan was shooting for that movie at the time. It generally did not board well with Shammi and led to a fierce argument with Khan. Things got more tense, and the party members tried to pacify them. While doing so, they both got in the car and left the venue.

However, later on, people discovered that Shammi Kapoor and Feroz Khan, instead of going home that night, went to the Haji Ali’s dargah. The report further mentioned that at the dargah, they got emotional and acknowledged their mistakes, ultimately apologizing to each other. They hugged it out.

Feroz Khan died of lung cancer in 2009, while Shammi Kapoor passed away a few years later in 2011. They are both legends of the film industry and will always be remembered by film enthusiasts for their notable work in cinema.

