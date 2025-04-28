Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor were part of the Kapoor clan, sons of Prithviraj Kapoor, who carved their unique paths in Bollywood. Raj became famous as the Showman of Indian Cinema. On the other hand, Shammi gained fame for his energetic and youthful performances. The Junglee star once revealed how his elder brother gave him the scolding of his life at the airport. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Though they had different views on fame and cinema, Shammi and Raj Kapoor shared a strong brotherly bond. Raj, the elder, often acted as a mentor, while Shammi forged his own path with his free-spirited style. Despite occasional clashes over tradition and change, their relationship was rooted in deep respect and affection, helping keep the Kapoor family closely united.

Shammi Kapoor has worked with several legendary actors and actresses but never got to work with Ashok Kumar. Shammi got the opportunity to work with his idol Ashok Kumar once, but this did not work well with Raj Kapoor. Shammi and Ashok did a Pan Parag ad once, which went viral back then. Raj was disappointed in his younger brother for doing this ad, and he gave him the scolding of his life at the airport when the entire Kapoor clan was going to Hong Kong, and numerous fans of the Junglee actor started singing the ad jingle.

The Junglee star shared the story once on his YouTube channel [via Indian Express]. He recalled taking the fan’s singing in stride, but once they reached the airport, Raj pulled him aside and scolded him. Raj Kapoor was disappointed because despite doing notable movies, people were recognizing Shammi for the Pan Parag ad.

Shammi Kapoor recalled, “He said with all your years and contribution to the film industry, your work as an actor, where has all your Junglee, Teesri Manzil, Professor, Dil Deke Dekho, where are they gone? Finished. People will remember you by Pan Parag?” Shammi acknowledged that what Raj said was right, but he could not relinquish the opportunity to work with Ashok Kumar.

He added, “He was very right in his own way but how could I tell him that one of main desires in life was to work with Ashok Kumar and my only chance to work with him was in that ad.”

Raj Kapoor passed away in 1988 at 63, and Shammi Kapoor died in 2011 at 79.

