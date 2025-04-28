Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is known for her powerful performances and trailblazing career. However, she, too, had a vulnerable phase in the industry. The actress once recalled an incident where her choreographer humiliated her on the sets of Parvarish. She walked out of the set and even started crying while walking barefoot on the road. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Parvarish was a film by Manmohan Desai featuring an ensemble cast led by Shammi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Neetu Singh, and Shabana. Amjad Khan and Kader Khan played the villains in this movie. It was one of the highest-grossing films of that year and among Desai’s four hits of the year as well.

In a throwback interview with Adi Pocha [via Bollywood Shaadis], Shabana Azmi shared an incident from the sets of Parvarish when she was humiliated by the choreographer Kamal in front of the junior artists. It affected her so much that she burst into tears and left the set humiliated. The actress recalled, “I cannot dance to save my life. I have two left feet. I had asked Kamal Master, he was choreographer. I said, ‘Please give me rehearsals.’ He said rehearsal is not needed. You just have to clap. It was so frightening because I was with Neetu Singh.”

She continued, “Even before I could figure out where I have to put my right foot and left foot, Neetu would have done two rehearsals and sat over there.” Shabana recalled how the choreographer humiliated her in front of the junior artists as she felt the dance steps were complicated.

Shabana Azmi added, “I was really very nervous. I told Kamal Ji it was very complicated and can we change it a little bit. There were a lot of junior artists on the sets. He said, ‘Okay, lights off. Now Shabana Ji is now going to teach Kamal dance master what steps to do’. It was so humiliating and bad that I just ran off the set.” She also said, ” I was in these ghastly clothes. I went (out) to find my car was not there. In those clothes, I started walking barefoot to my house in Juhu, crying away and saying, ‘I am not going to work in any film anymore. I just don’t want this humiliation.”

Despite the tough experience, Shabana Azmi went on to become one of Indian cinema’s most respected and celebrated actors. On the professional front, Shabana was last seen as Sheila in the Netflix series Dabba Cartel.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood!

Must Read: When Sharmila Tagore Revealed Rajesh Khanna Bought Expensive Gifts Including Houses For His Co-Stars, But It Led To Strained Relations – Here’s Why

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News