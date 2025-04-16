The news of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone parting ways left their fans heartbroken. Also, several reports claimed that the reason for their break up was Katrina Kaif. It was said that his affair with Katrina started during the shoot of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani in 2009. In an interview with Simi Garewal’s chat show, India’s Most Desirable, Ranbir Kapoor opened up on his breakup with Deepika Padukone. He said, “It’s not a happy emotion. You do feel a sense of vacuum inside. You spend so much quality time with someone, and suddenly that person is not there. But thankfully, I still speak to them, and they are still my friends.”

In the same interview, Neetu Singh talked about Ranbir’s breakup with Deepika in a pre-recorded message. The actress shared, “I don’t think he’s had many girlfriends. He’s had just one girlfriend, and that’s Deepika. I think maybe there was something missing in their relationship. There was something not there. Maybe he was not himself, and he needed to break off. Everybody has relationships, and they move on. If their relationship was perfect, they wouldn’t have broken up.”

“If I felt that the girl is not nice, I would just say it in my own way. But I will not say, ‘Don’t get married or don’t have this girlfriend.’ It’s up to him whatever he wants to do, but I will definitely voice my opinion,” Neetu added.

After Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone broke up, rumors claimed that Neetu Singh was the reason for their separation, as she didn’t like Deepika. RK addressed the rumors on Rajat Sharma’s talk show Aap Ki Adalat. The Animal actor shared, “It’s an issue between two individuals, but people work on several theories and then disturb things. My mother loves me a lot and wants me to live my own life. My mother is also very fond of Deepika. So, at least, this was not the reason for the split. I want to clarify my mother was not the reason for the break-up.”

Despite the end of their relationship, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have maintained cordial relations and have shared the screen in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. On the personal front, they both have been happily married. Ranbir Kapoor married actress Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone tied the knot with actor Ranveer Singh. Both couples are proud parents to their baby girl.

