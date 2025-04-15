Smita Patil is still celebrated as one of the most accomplished actresses of Indian cinema. Such was her professionalism that she had once shot for a grueling dance sequence despite being pregnant. Yes, you heard that right! While shooting for the 1987 dance film, Dance Dance opposite Mithun Chakraborty, Smita had informed the cast and crew about her pregnancy.

Smita Patil’s Exemplary Dedication Towards Her Work

According to Bollywood Shaadi, Smita Patil was so committed to her craft, that she refused to take a maternity leave since that would affect the scheduling of the film. Not only this but the Namak Halal actress also shot for a dance track despite her condition. An industry veteran who witnessed the same had shared about the same with an entertainment portal.

He recalled Smita Patil suggesting that the director Babbar Subhash take her closeup shots for the sequences. Furthermore, the Amrit actress also tried wearing loose clothes which would hide her baby bump effectively. The industry veteran said, “B.Subhash agreed, and ‘Super Dancer’ was shot with her radiant face, reflecting the charm of motherhood. My very dear friend Jagdish Aurangabadkar was the PRO of the film and I attended the shooting of ‘Dance Dance’ several times, and she would always greet Jagdish in chaste Marathi.”

Smita Patil had tied the knot with Raj Babbar after falling in love with him on the sets of the 1982 film Bheegi Palkein. Their marriage was a controversial one since Babbar left his first wife Nadira Babbar to be with Patil. She gave birth to their son, Prateik Babbar on November 1986 and tragically passed away just 15 days after the same owing to childbirth complications reportedly. However, her rich legacy, talent and contribution to Indian cinema lives on in the hearts of her fans.

